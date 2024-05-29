29.05.2024 12:45:00

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 100,029 of its ordinary shares in the period from May 20, 2024, up to and including May 24, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day

Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)

Trading Venue

May 20, 2024

400

211.8250

ARCX

May 20, 2024

100

212.1300

XNAS

May 20, 2024

3,361

211.9181

XNYS

May 21, 2024

1,000

211.1200

ARCX

May 21, 2024

200

211.5400

CDRG

May 21, 2024

9

211.1600

EPRL

May 21, 2024

500

211.4880

HRTF

May 21, 2024

1,400

211.0380

XNAS

May 21, 2024

20,220

210.9598

XNYS

May 21, 2024

391

211.2049

XTXD

May 22, 2024

1,100

210.6464

ARCX

May 22, 2024

53

211.3170

BATS

May 22, 2024

33

211.2700

MEMX

May 22, 2024

1,814

210.4511

XNAS

May 22, 2024

26,249

210.2945

XNYS

May 23, 2024

880

207.5561

ARCX

May 23, 2024

38

207.2039

BATS

May 23, 2024

42

207.9900

BATY

May 23, 2024

857

207.1467

KNLI

May 23, 2024

23

207.1800

MEMX

May 23, 2024

1,305

207.8581

XNAS

May 23, 2024

29,530

207.8339

XNYS

May 24, 2024

400

207.9450

ARCX

May 24, 2024

100

209.1500

XNAS

May 24, 2024

10,024

208.1439

XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,306,221.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 201,864,961. The figure of 201,864,961 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ferguson PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ferguson PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ferguson PLC Registered Shs 187,70 -0,95% Ferguson PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen im Blick: Wall Street beendet Handel schwächer -- ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten am Mittwoch tiefer. Die US-Börsen gaben am Mittwoch nach. An den Börsen Asiens waren zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen