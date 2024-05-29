Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 100,029 of its ordinary shares in the period from May 20, 2024, up to and including May 24, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD) Trading Venue May 20, 2024 400 211.8250 ARCX May 20, 2024 100 212.1300 XNAS May 20, 2024 3,361 211.9181 XNYS May 21, 2024 1,000 211.1200 ARCX May 21, 2024 200 211.5400 CDRG May 21, 2024 9 211.1600 EPRL May 21, 2024 500 211.4880 HRTF May 21, 2024 1,400 211.0380 XNAS May 21, 2024 20,220 210.9598 XNYS May 21, 2024 391 211.2049 XTXD May 22, 2024 1,100 210.6464 ARCX May 22, 2024 53 211.3170 BATS May 22, 2024 33 211.2700 MEMX May 22, 2024 1,814 210.4511 XNAS May 22, 2024 26,249 210.2945 XNYS May 23, 2024 880 207.5561 ARCX May 23, 2024 38 207.2039 BATS May 23, 2024 42 207.9900 BATY May 23, 2024 857 207.1467 KNLI May 23, 2024 23 207.1800 MEMX May 23, 2024 1,305 207.8581 XNAS May 23, 2024 29,530 207.8339 XNYS May 24, 2024 400 207.9450 ARCX May 24, 2024 100 209.1500 XNAS May 24, 2024 10,024 208.1439 XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,306,221.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 201,864,961. The figure of 201,864,961 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

