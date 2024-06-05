05.06.2024 12:45:00

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 85,490 of its ordinary shares in the period from May 28, 2024, up to and including May 31, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day

Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)

Trading Venue

May 28, 2024

1,700

206.1365

ARCX

May 28, 2024

100

206.8700

KNLI

May 28, 2024

100

205.2200

TRCX

May 28, 2024

2,415

205.7087

XNAS

May 28, 2024

40,761

206.0649

XNYS

May 29, 2024

106

203.6785

ARCX

May 29, 2024

106

203.5842

BATS

May 29, 2024

7

204.2300

BATY

May 29, 2024

274

203.7887

HRTF

May 29, 2024

132

203.6639

KNLI

May 29, 2024

1,875

203.7335

XNAS

May 29, 2024

24,901

203.6665

XNYS

May 29, 2024

100

203.3400

XTXD

May 30, 2024

100

204.4100

XNAS

May 30, 2024

2,498

204.4536

XNYS

May 31, 2024

100

202.4500

ARCX

May 31, 2024

1,000

203.4690

XNAS

May 31, 2024

9,215

203.2895

XNYS

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,230,911.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 201,940,271. The figure of 201,940,271 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ferguson PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten