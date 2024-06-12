Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 132,312 of its ordinary shares in the period from June 3, 2024, up to and including June 6, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day Aggregate Daily Volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase

price of the shares (USD) Trading Venue June 3, 2024 400 202.5625 ARCX June 3, 2024 91 203.0700 BATS June 3, 2024 112 203.0904 XBOS June 3, 2024 1,600 202.4331 XNAS June 3, 2024 27,819 202.2704 XNYS June 4, 2024 700 197.9671 ARCX June 4, 2024 100 197.9100 BATS June 4, 2024 300 196.1500 CDRG June 4, 2024 3,050 197.8169 XNAS June 4, 2024 45,850 197.5465 XNYS June 5, 2024 181 198.5431 ARCX June 5, 2024 1,000 200.2820 XNAS June 5, 2024 22,277 200.2970 XNYS June 6, 2024 6 199.8367 ARCX June 6, 2024 100 200.9100 EDGA June 6, 2024 2,097 200.1599 HRTF June 6, 2024 205 200.1846 KNLI June 6, 2024 790 200.1194 XNAS June 6, 2024 25,558 200.6850 XNYS June 6, 2024 76 199.8600 XTXD

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,363,223.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 201,807,959. The figure of 201,807,959 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240612384127/en/