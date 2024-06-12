Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
12.06.2024 12:45:00

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 132,312 of its ordinary shares in the period from June 3, 2024, up to and including June 6, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day

Aggregate Daily Volume
(in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase
price of the shares (USD)

Trading Venue

June 3, 2024

400

202.5625

ARCX

June 3, 2024

91

203.0700

BATS

June 3, 2024

112

203.0904

XBOS

June 3, 2024

1,600

202.4331

XNAS

June 3, 2024

27,819

202.2704

XNYS

June 4, 2024

700

197.9671

ARCX

June 4, 2024

100

197.9100

BATS

June 4, 2024

300

196.1500

CDRG

June 4, 2024

3,050

197.8169

XNAS

June 4, 2024

45,850

197.5465

XNYS

June 5, 2024

181

198.5431

ARCX

June 5, 2024

1,000

200.2820

XNAS

June 5, 2024

22,277

200.2970

XNYS

June 6, 2024

6

199.8367

ARCX

June 6, 2024

100

200.9100

EDGA

June 6, 2024

2,097

200.1599

HRTF

June 6, 2024

205

200.1846

KNLI

June 6, 2024

790

200.1194

XNAS

June 6, 2024

25,558

200.6850

XNYS

June 6, 2024

76

199.8600

XTXD

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,363,223.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 201,807,959. The figure of 201,807,959 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

