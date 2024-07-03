Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 82,121 of its ordinary shares in the period from June 24, 2024, up to and including June 28, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD) Trading venue June 24, 2024 8,727 196.0204 XDOT June 24, 2024 2,871 196.0963 INET June 24, 2024 1,300 196.1631 ARCA June 24, 2024 1,427 196.0078 BATS June 24, 2024 1,017 196.0096 EDGX June 24, 2024 100 196.3300 XPER June 24, 2024 504 196.0640 MEMX June 24, 2024 99 196.2200 CHX June 25, 2024 3,620 191.1303 INET June 25, 2024 6,254 191.1196 XDOT June 25, 2024 2,400 191.4142 EDGX June 25, 2024 800 191.6525 MEMX June 25, 2024 1,006 191.2777 ARCA June 25, 2024 419 190.9369 EPRL June 25, 2024 1,144 191.1142 BATS June 25, 2024 100 190.3300 NQPX June 25, 2024 280 191.3745 CHX June 25, 2024 143 191.5600 IEX June 26, 2024 8,962 190.7147 XDOT June 26, 2024 3,599 190.6804 INET June 26, 2024 1,606 190.6345 ARCA June 26, 2024 1,300 190.6454 BATS June 26, 2024 975 190.6346 MEMX June 26, 2024 100 190.2200 EPRL June 26, 2024 500 190.7420 EDGX June 26, 2024 200 190.6650 XPER June 26, 2024 2 190.2500 NQPX June 27, 2024 8,094 192.1706 XDOT June 27, 2024 4,025 192.1475 INET June 27, 2024 905 191.8182 BATS June 27, 2024 100 190.5000 XPER June 27, 2024 1,895 192.5212 ARCA June 27, 2024 500 192.2580 EDGX June 27, 2024 422 192.3273 MEMX June 27, 2024 107 192.2128 CHX June 27, 2024 100 193.4100 NQPX June 28, 2024 1,015 193.2145 EDGX June 28, 2024 2,587 193.1162 INET June 28, 2024 539 193.3820 MEMX June 28, 2024 8,403 193.0873 XDOT June 28, 2024 272 193.3885 EPRL June 28, 2024 885 193.3137 BATS June 28, 2024 2,039 193.3807 ARCA June 28, 2024 100 194.1500 XPER June 28, 2024 375 193.4081 CHX June 28, 2024 300 193.8133 NQPX June 28, 2024 3 193.0500 IEX

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,569,109.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 201,602,073. The figure of 201,602,073 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240703441020/en/