03.07.2024 12:45:00

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 82,121 of its ordinary shares in the period from June 24, 2024, up to and including June 28, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day

Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)

Trading venue

June 24, 2024

8,727

196.0204

XDOT

June 24, 2024

2,871

196.0963

INET

June 24, 2024

1,300

196.1631

ARCA

June 24, 2024

1,427

196.0078

BATS

June 24, 2024

1,017

196.0096

EDGX

June 24, 2024

100

196.3300

XPER

June 24, 2024

504

196.0640

MEMX

June 24, 2024

99

196.2200

CHX

June 25, 2024

3,620

191.1303

INET

June 25, 2024

6,254

191.1196

XDOT

June 25, 2024

2,400

191.4142

EDGX

June 25, 2024

800

191.6525

MEMX

June 25, 2024

1,006

191.2777

ARCA

June 25, 2024

419

190.9369

EPRL

June 25, 2024

1,144

191.1142

BATS

June 25, 2024

100

190.3300

NQPX

June 25, 2024

280

191.3745

CHX

June 25, 2024

143

191.5600

IEX

June 26, 2024

8,962

190.7147

XDOT

June 26, 2024

3,599

190.6804

INET

June 26, 2024

1,606

190.6345

ARCA

June 26, 2024

1,300

190.6454

BATS

June 26, 2024

975

190.6346

MEMX

June 26, 2024

100

190.2200

EPRL

June 26, 2024

500

190.7420

EDGX

June 26, 2024

200

190.6650

XPER

June 26, 2024

2

190.2500

NQPX

June 27, 2024

8,094

192.1706

XDOT

June 27, 2024

4,025

192.1475

INET

June 27, 2024

905

191.8182

BATS

June 27, 2024

100

190.5000

XPER

June 27, 2024

1,895

192.5212

ARCA

June 27, 2024

500

192.2580

EDGX

June 27, 2024

422

192.3273

MEMX

June 27, 2024

107

192.2128

CHX

June 27, 2024

100

193.4100

NQPX

June 28, 2024

1,015

193.2145

EDGX

June 28, 2024

2,587

193.1162

INET

June 28, 2024

539

193.3820

MEMX

June 28, 2024

8,403

193.0873

XDOT

June 28, 2024

272

193.3885

EPRL

June 28, 2024

885

193.3137

BATS

June 28, 2024

2,039

193.3807

ARCA

June 28, 2024

100

194.1500

XPER

June 28, 2024

375

193.4081

CHX

June 28, 2024

300

193.8133

NQPX

June 28, 2024

3

193.0500

IEX

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,569,109.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 201,602,073. The figure of 201,602,073 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

