Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 65,006 of its ordinary shares in the period from July 1, 2024, up to and including July 5, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD) Trading venue July 1. 2024 7,724 190.7606 XDOT July 1. 2024 1,300 190.5545 ARCA July 1. 2024 3,898 190.7760 INET July 1. 2024 900 190.4889 EDGX July 1. 2024 1,023 190.6711 BATS July 1. 2024 700 190.1300 MEMX July 1. 2024 100 189.9600 XPER July 1. 2024 486 190.5580 CHX July 1. 2024 100 190.7500 NQPX July 1. 2024 38 190.9400 IEX July 1. 2024 4 190.8800 EDGA July 2. 2024 6,714 189.4309 XDOT July 2. 2024 900 189.3567 MEMX July 2. 2024 601 189.3210 BATS July 2. 2024 1,257 189.0200 EDGX July 2. 2024 3,447 189.4249 INET July 2. 2024 200 188.9500 EDGA July 2. 2024 1,593 189.7562 IEX July 2. 2024 684 189.5825 ARCA July 2. 2024 107 188.9247 EPRL July 2. 2024 300 189.2767 BEX July 2. 2024 100 188.9800 XPER July 2. 2024 197 189.2284 NSX July 2. 2024 3 189.1000 NQPX July 2. 2024 102 189.5286 BYXX July 2. 2024 100 190.6000 CHX July 3. 2024 700 190.3443 ARCA July 3. 2024 600 190.6617 EDGX July 3. 2024 5,119 190.6226 INET July 3. 2024 7,005 190.8735 XDOT July 3. 2024 181 190.8300 NQPX July 3. 2024 1,481 190.8597 MEMX July 3. 2024 1,014 190.5775 BATS July 3. 2024 100 190.6400 EPRL July 5. 2024 7,638 190.2256 XDOT July 5. 2024 1,975 190.1451 ARCA July 5. 2024 306 189.8864 MEMX July 5. 2024 3,613 190.1999 INET July 5. 2024 992 190.1585 EDGX July 5. 2024 200 190.0150 XPER July 5. 2024 1,200 189.9808 BATS July 5. 2024 210 190.2243 EPRL July 5. 2024 94 190.5500 CHX

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,634,115.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 201,537,067. The figure of 201,537,067 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

