10.07.2024 12:45:00

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 65,006 of its ordinary shares in the period from July 1, 2024, up to and including July 5, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day

Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)

Trading venue

July 1. 2024

7,724

190.7606

XDOT

July 1. 2024

1,300

190.5545

ARCA

July 1. 2024

3,898

190.7760

INET

July 1. 2024

900

190.4889

EDGX

July 1. 2024

1,023

190.6711

BATS

July 1. 2024

700

190.1300

MEMX

July 1. 2024

100

189.9600

XPER

July 1. 2024

486

190.5580

CHX

July 1. 2024

100

190.7500

NQPX

July 1. 2024

38

190.9400

IEX

July 1. 2024

4

190.8800

EDGA

July 2. 2024

6,714

189.4309

XDOT

July 2. 2024

900

189.3567

MEMX

July 2. 2024

601

189.3210

BATS

July 2. 2024

1,257

189.0200

EDGX

July 2. 2024

3,447

189.4249

INET

July 2. 2024

200

188.9500

EDGA

July 2. 2024

1,593

189.7562

IEX

July 2. 2024

684

189.5825

ARCA

July 2. 2024

107

188.9247

EPRL

July 2. 2024

300

189.2767

BEX

July 2. 2024

100

188.9800

XPER

July 2. 2024

197

189.2284

NSX

July 2. 2024

3

189.1000

NQPX

July 2. 2024

102

189.5286

BYXX

July 2. 2024

100

190.6000

CHX

July 3. 2024

700

190.3443

ARCA

July 3. 2024

600

190.6617

EDGX

July 3. 2024

5,119

190.6226

INET

July 3. 2024

7,005

190.8735

XDOT

July 3. 2024

181

190.8300

NQPX

July 3. 2024

1,481

190.8597

MEMX

July 3. 2024

1,014

190.5775

BATS

July 3. 2024

100

190.6400

EPRL

July 5. 2024

7,638

190.2256

XDOT

July 5. 2024

1,975

190.1451

ARCA

July 5. 2024

306

189.8864

MEMX

July 5. 2024

3,613

190.1999

INET

July 5. 2024

992

190.1585

EDGX

July 5. 2024

200

190.0150

XPER

July 5. 2024

1,200

189.9808

BATS

July 5. 2024

210

190.2243

EPRL

July 5. 2024

94

190.5500

CHX

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,634,115.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 201,537,067. The figure of 201,537,067 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ferguson PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ferguson PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ferguson PLC Registered Shs 178,90 0,03% Ferguson PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stabil -- DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Freitag seitwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex zulegen kann. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen