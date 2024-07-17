17.07.2024 12:45:00

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 77,542 of its ordinary shares in the period from July 8, 2024, up to and including July 12, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day

Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)

Trading venue

July 8, 2024

7,613

190.6115

XDOT

July 8, 2024

1,100

190.6618

BATS

July 8, 2024

3,216

190.6860

INET

July 8, 2024

1,610

190.6307

EDGX

July 8, 2024

1,280

190.5903

ARCA

July 8, 2024

600

190.6483

MEMX

July 8, 2024

200

190.5000

EPRL

July 8, 2024

300

190.2633

NQPX

July 8, 2024

122

190.8600

CHX

July 9, 2024

8,377

188.8069

XDOT

July 9, 2024

1,249

188.6642

BATS

July 9, 2024

3,648

188.6235

INET

July 9, 2024

900

189.0689

EDGX

July 9, 2024

1,000

188.6100

ARCA

July 9, 2024

100

187.9700

EPRL

July 9, 2024

400

188.6975

MEMX

July 9, 2024

100

188.5600

NQPX

July 9, 2024

100

188.5300

CHX

July 9, 2024

100

188.2500

XPER

July 10, 2024

8,692

189.3114

XDOT

July 10, 2024

4,665

189.5868

INET

July 10, 2024

1,106

189.0039

EDGX

July 10, 2024

600

188.9483

BATS

July 10, 2024

1,213

189.6860

ARCA

July 10, 2024

200

188.1400

NQPX

July 10, 2024

100

189.2400

CHX

July 10, 2024

400

189.7350

MEMX

July 10, 2024

200

189.4700

XPER

July 11, 2024

850

196.2212

ARCA

July 11, 2024

8,118

196.4229

XDOT

July 11, 2024

1,200

196.2400

EDGX

July 11, 2024

2,738

196.3974

INET

July 11, 2024

200

195.7150

XPER

July 11, 2024

200

196.3450

CHX

July 11, 2024

1,101

196.5150

BATS

July 11, 2024

300

196.7400

MEMX

July 11, 2024

100

196.2100

EPRL

July 11, 2024

100

196.2100

NQPX

July 12, 2024

7,070

202.9984

XDOT

July 12, 2024

1,000

203.4120

BATS

July 12, 2024

2,491

202.8871

INET

July 12, 2024

200

202.1500

MEMX

July 12, 2024

982

203.5509

EDGX

July 12, 2024

300

203.3233

XPER

July 12, 2024

500

203.3640

ARCA

July 12, 2024

127

202.5100

CHX

July 12, 2024

200

203.2050

EPRL

July 12, 2024

574

203.1648

NQPX

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,711,657.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 201,459,525. The figure of 201,459,525 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

