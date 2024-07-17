Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 77,542 of its ordinary shares in the period from July 8, 2024, up to and including July 12, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD) Trading venue July 8, 2024 7,613 190.6115 XDOT July 8, 2024 1,100 190.6618 BATS July 8, 2024 3,216 190.6860 INET July 8, 2024 1,610 190.6307 EDGX July 8, 2024 1,280 190.5903 ARCA July 8, 2024 600 190.6483 MEMX July 8, 2024 200 190.5000 EPRL July 8, 2024 300 190.2633 NQPX July 8, 2024 122 190.8600 CHX July 9, 2024 8,377 188.8069 XDOT July 9, 2024 1,249 188.6642 BATS July 9, 2024 3,648 188.6235 INET July 9, 2024 900 189.0689 EDGX July 9, 2024 1,000 188.6100 ARCA July 9, 2024 100 187.9700 EPRL July 9, 2024 400 188.6975 MEMX July 9, 2024 100 188.5600 NQPX July 9, 2024 100 188.5300 CHX July 9, 2024 100 188.2500 XPER July 10, 2024 8,692 189.3114 XDOT July 10, 2024 4,665 189.5868 INET July 10, 2024 1,106 189.0039 EDGX July 10, 2024 600 188.9483 BATS July 10, 2024 1,213 189.6860 ARCA July 10, 2024 200 188.1400 NQPX July 10, 2024 100 189.2400 CHX July 10, 2024 400 189.7350 MEMX July 10, 2024 200 189.4700 XPER July 11, 2024 850 196.2212 ARCA July 11, 2024 8,118 196.4229 XDOT July 11, 2024 1,200 196.2400 EDGX July 11, 2024 2,738 196.3974 INET July 11, 2024 200 195.7150 XPER July 11, 2024 200 196.3450 CHX July 11, 2024 1,101 196.5150 BATS July 11, 2024 300 196.7400 MEMX July 11, 2024 100 196.2100 EPRL July 11, 2024 100 196.2100 NQPX July 12, 2024 7,070 202.9984 XDOT July 12, 2024 1,000 203.4120 BATS July 12, 2024 2,491 202.8871 INET July 12, 2024 200 202.1500 MEMX July 12, 2024 982 203.5509 EDGX July 12, 2024 300 203.3233 XPER July 12, 2024 500 203.3640 ARCA July 12, 2024 127 202.5100 CHX July 12, 2024 200 203.2050 EPRL July 12, 2024 574 203.1648 NQPX

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,711,657.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 201,459,525. The figure of 201,459,525 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

