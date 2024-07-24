24.07.2024 12:45:00

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 60,468 of its ordinary shares in the period from July 15, 2024, up to and including July 19, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day

Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)

Trading venue

July 15, 2024

300

204.2400

NQPX

July 15, 2024

5,323

205.7474

XDOT

July 15, 2024

1,647

205.4169

ARCA

July 15, 2024

1,200

205.5175

EDGX

July 15, 2024

3,238

205.6027

INET

July 15, 2024

600

205.0883

MEMX

July 15, 2024

500

205.9940

BATS

July 15, 2024

29

206.1979

EPRL

July 15, 2024

70

206.3900

CHX

July 15, 2024

200

205.3950

XPER

July 16, 2024

4,258

212.9018

INET

July 16, 2024

1,205

213.1034

EDGX

July 16, 2024

845

212.2504

ARCA

July 16, 2024

200

211.3100

XPER

July 16, 2024

4,266

212.7606

XDOT

July 16, 2024

1,108

211.9241

BATS

July 16, 2024

100

211.1700

EPRL

July 16, 2024

300

212.5600

MEMX

July 16, 2024

370

212.1811

NQPX

July 16, 2024

15

214.0900

IEX

July 16, 2024

100

214.4500

CHX

July 17, 2024

4,974

212.7390

XDOT

July 17, 2024

610

213.3330

EDGX

July 17, 2024

800

212.2613

BATS

July 17, 2024

3,100

212.4626

INET

July 17, 2024

500

212.3620

MEMX

July 17, 2024

100

211.2900

EPRL

July 17, 2024

369

211.8160

ARCA

July 17, 2024

100

212.7300

CHX

July 18, 2024

5,600

211.1523

XDOT

July 18, 2024

800

211.1050

EDGX

July 18, 2024

1,200

211.2708

ARCA

July 18, 2024

1,665

212.0755

BATS

July 18, 2024

2,075

211.1186

INET

July 18, 2024

100

214.6900

CHX

July 18, 2024

100

211.1000

MEMX

July 18, 2024

100

210.9500

NQPX

July 18, 2024

100

210.0400

EPRL

July 18, 2024

100

209.8200

XPER

July 19, 2024

3,312

207.8177

INET

July 19, 2024

800

207.5950

BATS

July 19, 2024

5,189

207.3233

XDOT

July 19, 2024

200

208.7200

EPRL

July 19, 2024

1,400

207.5021

EDGX

July 19, 2024

600

207.5733

ARCA

July 19, 2024

100

208.2300

XPER

July 19, 2024

500

207.3940

MEMX

July 19, 2024

100

206.7500

NQPX

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,772,125.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 201,399,057. The figure of 201,399,057 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ferguson PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten