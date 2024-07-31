31.07.2024 12:45:00

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 56,000 of its ordinary shares in the period from July 22, 2024, up to and including July 26, 2024, in connection with its $4.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day

Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)

Trading venue

July 22, 2024

3,470

209.2928

INET

July 22, 2024

4,585

209.6806

XDOT

July 22, 2024

900

210.5267

BATS

July 22, 2024

1,433

208.7454

EDGX

July 22, 2024

1,000

210.2230

ARCA

July 22, 2024

100

208.5700

CHX

July 22, 2024

412

210.9745

MEMX

July 23, 2024

4,663

212.0311

XDOT

July 23, 2024

1,200

212.2425

EDGX

July 23, 2024

1,454

212.0975

BATS

July 23, 2024

1,950

212.1001

INET

July 23, 2024

800

212.1475

ARCA

July 23, 2024

239

212.2081

NQPX

July 23, 2024

205

212.4024

EPRL

July 23, 2024

128

212.3814

CHX

July 23, 2024

561

212.4477

MEMX

July 23, 2024

300

212.5533

XPER

July 24, 2024

3,216

211.4679

INET

July 24, 2024

1,152

211.3282

ARCA

July 24, 2024

4,302

211.4092

XDOT

July 24, 2024

1,490

212.0276

BATS

July 24, 2024

740

211.5908

EDGX

July 24, 2024

400

211.1725

MEMX

July 24, 2024

200

211.4550

NQPX

July 24, 2024

300

212.3967

CHX

July 25, 2024

4,686

211.5480

XDOT

July 25, 2024

700

212.2014

MEMX

July 25, 2024

2,417

212.2117

INET

July 25, 2024

1,100

211.5518

EDGX

July 25, 2024

500

212.0860

BATS

July 25, 2024

200

209.6550

XPER

July 25, 2024

1,300

212.8208

ARCA

July 25, 2024

97

211.9100

CHX

July 26, 2024

600

217.6100

ARCA

July 26, 2024

4,300

218.6790

XDOT

July 26, 2024

2,047

218.7325

INET

July 26, 2024

1,206

218.5883

BATS

July 26, 2024

600

218.6083

EDGX

July 26, 2024

294

218.6095

EPRL

July 26, 2024

200

219.7900

XPER

July 26, 2024

200

219.6750

MEMX

July 26, 2024

153

219.8967

CHX

July 26, 2024

200

220.1200

NQPX

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,827,929.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 201,343,253. The figure of 201,343,253 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2024 Share Buy-Back.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ferguson PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ferguson PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ferguson PLC Registered Shs 202,50 15,22% Ferguson PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX gibt nach -- DAX fällt -- Asiens Märkte im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert tief im Minus. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen