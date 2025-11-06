Fidelity National Financial Aktie

Fidelity National Financial für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1166U / ISIN: US31620R3030

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
06.11.2025 23:44:20

Fidelity National Financial Inc Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $358 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $266 million, or $0.97 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Fidelity National Financial Inc reported adjusted earnings of $439 million or $1.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.9% to $4.030 billion from $3.603 billion last year.

Fidelity National Financial Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $358 Mln. vs. $266 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.33 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue: $4.030 Bln vs. $3.603 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fidelity National Financial Inc FNF Group Shs When Issuedmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Fidelity National Financial Inc FNF Group Shs When Issuedmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Fidelity National Financial Inc FNF Group Shs When Issued 54,56 -1,09% Fidelity National Financial Inc FNF Group Shs When Issued

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bilanzsaison auf Hochtouren: ATX und DAX schließen mit Verlusten -- Wall Street gab ab -- Asiens Märkte zogen letztlich kräftig an
Am Donnerstag zeigten sich der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit roten Vorzeichen. An der Wall Street waren Verluste zu sehen. Unterdessen ging es an den Aktienmärkten in Fernost klar nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen