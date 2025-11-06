Fidelity National Financial Aktie
WKN DE: A1166U / ISIN: US31620R3030
|
06.11.2025 23:44:20
Fidelity National Financial Inc Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $358 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $266 million, or $0.97 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Fidelity National Financial Inc reported adjusted earnings of $439 million or $1.63 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 11.9% to $4.030 billion from $3.603 billion last year.
Fidelity National Financial Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $358 Mln. vs. $266 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.33 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue: $4.030 Bln vs. $3.603 Bln last year.
