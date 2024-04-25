Firms in France Seek to Squeeze More Value From Salesforce

Enterprises in France, seeking better returns on investment, are turning to service providers that can manage their Salesforce platforms more efficiently, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for France finds that the Salesforce market in France has undergone a period of rationalization as companies in France seek to optimize IT costs and maintain software platforms more efficiently. High inflation, increased interest rates and sluggish economic performance have forced customers to reduce costs and reconsider their investments in IT projects.

"Providers can help enterprise clients in France get more out of their Salesforce investments in a variety of ways,” said Lyonel Roüast, president of ISG SEMEA, based in Paris. "They can manage applications, licenses and upgrades, offer user support and develop business applications integrated with other platforms.”

In response to the economic challenges that a large part of Europe faced in 2023, enterprises in France became more selective and conscious about their operating costs and capital expenditures, the ISG report says. They placed additional emphasis on extracting more value from recent projects, measuring ROI and improving processes and automation, the report says.

Many enterprises in France have opted for license and subscription rationalization as part of an overall cost optimization strategy and have focused on revising their large and often complex sets of Salesforce licenses and subscriptions, the ISG report says. Some organizations, particularly the larger ones, typically buy packages of licenses and may have redundant costs due to the overlapping functionalities of some platforms, the report says.

Leading providers recognized this growing need and have enhanced their offerings by providing license management, seeking synergies and economies of scale, and specializing in multicloud architectures with some overlapping functionalities, ISG says.

"Many companies in France have reached the point of rationalization for their Salesforce projects,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "By embracing this period of adjustment, they can position themselves for greater resiliency and adaptability in the continuously evolving market landscape.”

The report also examines how predictive AI has gained importance in providing insights to support customer clustering, lead conversion probability and hyper-personalized offerings.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for France evaluates the capabilities of 38 providers across six quadrants: Multicloud Implementation and Integration Services for Large Enterprises, Implementation Services for Core Clouds — Midmarket, Implementation Services for Marketing Automation, Managed Application Services for Large Enterprises, Managed Application Services for Midmarket and Implementation Services for Industry Clouds.

The report names Capgemini and Cognizant as Leaders in four quadrants, while Akkodis, Cloudity, Persistent Systems and Viseo are named as Leaders in three quadrants each. Comforth Easyfront, Eviden, LTIMindtree, Niji and TCS are named as Leaders in two quadrants each, while Accenture, AlmaviaCX, CGI, Deloitte, Devoteam, Infosys, OSF Digital, PwC, Reply and Talan are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Eviden is named as a Rising Star — a company with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants, while BayBridgeDigital, Customertimes and OSF Digital are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Hexaware is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among Salesforce providers. Hexaware earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

A customized version of the report is available from Cognizant.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for France is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

