Firms Strengthen Enterprise Services with Providers’ Help

Enterprise service management (ESM) emerged as a major focus in 2022 as organizations sought outside support to help them adapt their processes under changing business conditions, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Enterprise Service Management — Services report for the U.S. finds ESM has evolved out of IT service management (ITSM) as organizations look to gain control over more enterprise functions using existing ITSM solutions. This trend is increasing demand for ESM consulting, implementation and managed services in the U.S.

"ESM helps companies understand their customers and employees by combining data and aligning processes across the organization,” said Andy Miears, director, adaptive organization, with ISG. "Enterprises are turning to service providers to get the most from their ESM initiatives.”

The rising importance of customer experience to stand out from competitors and drive business success is a major trend that is set to continue, especially in the U.S., ISG says. Other non-IT services are also being transformed as new technologies are introduced. This has forced enterprises to look beyond traditional IT management processes, such as ticketing and asset management, to deliver better and more personalized support in all areas to both customers and employees.

Providers of implementation services continue developing better methods for identifying the best ESM solutions for each client, the report says. Using solution mapping, they systematically identify a company’s business requirements as part of planning for an ESM deployment.

Many enterprises are strengthening their ESM capabilities with managed services that enable seamless operations and continuing technology advancements, the report says. They are also increasingly taking advantage of low-code/no-code development tools that let employees create custom applications without relying on IT departments.

AI and chatbots play a growing role in ESM, automating mundane tasks and generating insights and recommendations that help companies anticipate user needs, ISG says. The use of self-service support is rising with the increasing sophistication of conversational AI tools.

"Automation is now the norm in enterprise services,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Reusable components are making it easier for providers to integrate automation for common use cases.”

For more insights into ESM challenges faced by U.S. enterprises, including the lack of providers supporting a complete portfolio of enterprise services, and advice on how to clear those hurdles, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Enterprise Service Management — Services report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 26 providers across three quadrants: ESM Consulting Services, ESM Managed Services for Converged IT & Business Ops, and ESM Implementation and Integration Services.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Infosys, LTIMindtree, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Wipro as Leaders in all three quadrants. It names DXC Technology as a Leader in two quadrants and Deloitte and HCLTech as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Birlasoft, Cask and Movate are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Enterprise Service Management — Services report for the U.S. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

