First BanCorp Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - First BanCorp (FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, on Tuesday reported that its second-quarter net income attributable to common shareholders increased to $75.84 million or $0.46 per share from $70.66 million or $0.39 per share in the year-ago period.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net interest income for the quarter edged down to $199.63 million from $199.82 million in the same period last year. Non-interest income declined to $32.04 million from $36.27 million in the prior-year quarter. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $202.32 million for the quarter.

