First Busey Aktie
WKN DE: A14ZZ5 / ISIN: US3193832041
|
28.01.2026 05:38:41
First Busey Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - First Busey Corp. (BUSE) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $56.16 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $28.11 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.
Excluding items, First Busey Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $60.60 million or $0.68 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 71.4% to $200.25 million from $116.80 million last year.
First Busey Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $56.16 Mln. vs. $28.11 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.63 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $200.25 Mln vs. $116.80 Mln last year.
