05.03.2024 06:30:27
First half of the financial year 2023/24: dormakaba reports organic growth of 3.9% and significant margin improvement
dormakaba Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Rümlang, 5 March 2024 – dormakaba posted organic sales growth of 3.9% in the first half of the financial year 2023/24, in line with guidance and mainly driven by pricing. The adjusted EBITDA margin rose by 160 basis points (bps) to 14.6%. This reflects contributions from both business segments, benefiting from increased operational and procurement efficiencies generated through dormakaba’s transformation program as well as normalizing supply chains and a favorable product mix.
Till Reuter, CEO dormakaba, says: “Our results highlight how everyone at dormakaba contributes to effectively executing our transformation program as planned. We continued to grow organically in line with our guidance, and the significant increase in our margins shows that the expected positive financial effects come to life and that we have progressed on our path towards sustained growth and profitability.”
Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes items affecting comparability, increased by 8.7% to CHF 200.7 million (previous year: CHF 184.6 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 160 bps to 14.6% (previous year: 13.0%). Positive contributions to margins from increased operational and procurement efficiencies stemming from the Shape4Growth transformation program, combined with good price realization, offset inflationary pressure on semi-finished materials and labor costs. Items affecting comparability totaled CHF -46.6 million at the EBITDA level (previous year: CHF -14.0 million) mainly due to reorganization and restructuring expenses.
Cash flow and balance sheet
Net financial debt decreased by CHF 150.2 million to CHF 586.5 million as of 31 December 2023 (previous year: CHF 736.7 million). Financial leverage, defined as net debt relative to reported 12-month rolling adjusted EBITDA, was 1.5x (previous year: 2.0x net debt/adjusted EBITDA).
Outlook
Key figures for the dormakaba Group
The Half-Year Report of dormakaba Holding AG, including consolidated financial statements, is available online at report.dormakaba.com. The analysts' presentation is available at dk.world/publications.
Patrick Lehn
patrick.lehn@dormakaba.com
Siegfried Schwirzer
