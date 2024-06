First Interstate BancSystem's President, CEO Riley To Retire

(RTTNews) - Friday, First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Riley is planning to retire, and will remain in his position until a new successor is chosen.

Riley had joined First Interstate in 2013 as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, eventually taking on the roles of President and CEO in 2015.

The company stated that it has enlisted a top global executive search firm to oversee the hunt for the next CEO.