Five Below Aktie

Five Below für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JZ18 / ISIN: US33829M1018

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03.06.2026 22:40:23

Five Below Inc. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Five Below Inc. (FIVE) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $123.05 million, or $2.21 per share. This compares with $41.14 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Five Below Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $123.46 million or $2.22 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 31.9% to $1.28 billion from $970.52 million last year.

Five Below Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $123.05 Mln. vs. $41.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.21 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $1.28 Bln vs. $970.52 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.17 To $ 1.29 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.18 B To $ 1.20 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 8.65 To $ 9.05 Full year revenue guidance: $ 5.40 B To $ 5.48 B

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