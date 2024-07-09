What’s the news: On the heels of launching the Nada Yada Island Confessions with Chrissy Teigen, encouraging people to share their flex stories of escaping "yada" in their life to for a chance to win a dream vacation, Metro by T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it’s keeping the party going — and will give five more lucky people the chance to win $10,000 to design a dream vacation — aka going to Nada Yada Island. And because Metro believes in treating everyone like a BFF, anyone — customer or not — can get in on the action by visiting a Metro store from July 8 through August 31.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240708577506/en/

Flex Your Way to Paradise: Metro by T-Mobile Gives Away 5 More Chances to Win a Dream Vacation (Graphic: Business Wire)

Why it matters: Metro was so impressed by the creativity and enthusiasm for the contest, America’s biggest and best prepaid brand is giving people another chance to win. Launched in celebration of its new Metro Flex plans, the Nada Yada Island sweepstakes drew some great flex stories — with people demanding better treatment from hairdressers, dog groomers, and personal trainers. Chrissy Teigen confessed she no longer reads the comments in online news articles about her. Love is Blind's Lauren Speed-Hamilton said she leveled up her dating to find a man who showed her what she deserved, and Clovis Nienow shared that he's learned to avoid the selfie obsessed. Because there’s no better way to escape the yadas in life than when on vacation, Metro is giving people a chance to win just that by welcoming them to Metro stores nationwide. People can even escape the yadas from other wireless providers while they’re at it (that’s a not-so-subtle hint!).

Who it’s for: Everyone. With the launch of its new Flex plans, Metro put an end to one of the biggest yadas in prepaid wireless — that existing customers aren’t given the same fair treatment as new customers. While new customers often get a free phone when they join, existing ones are usually forced to fork over more money for their next phone — often the same one a new customer just got for free. That’s not exactly healthy for a relationship. Metro Flex gives customers free phones when they join and the same great deals as new customers on a great selection of devices when they stay … making Metro the ONLY prepaid brand with a plan giving people new customer vibes again … and again … and again. For more information on Metro Flex, visit www.metrobyt-mobile.com.

How it works: To enter for a chance to win the ultimate vacation, simply visit a Metro by T-Mobile store July 8 through August 31 and chat with a Retail Sales Rep, who will help folks enter the sweeps. People can find their nearest Metro location here.

For more information on the contest, visit www.metrobyt-mobile.com/nadayadaisland.

Follow @TMobileNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Sweepstakes: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of 50 U.S., D.C. and PR, who are at least 18+/age of majority. Begins 10:00 a.m. ET on 7/8/24; ends 11:00 p.m. ET or whenever your Metro by T-Mobile store closes on 8/31/24. For Official Rules, visit rules.dja.com/nadayadaisland. Flex Deals: Sales tax applies. You can get Flex deals on up to 4 lines (each line has its own countdown). When you swap or if you cancel service, the countdown for your next deal restarts. Heads up--if you get a discounted phone when you join or add-a-line and want to move to a cheaper rate plan during the next 6 months, you'll need to pay $50 to change plans. Currently at Metro or T-Mobile? Just switch to a Flex plan and you’re ready for deals after 12 months. Like everything else in this crazy world, Metro Flex details could change.

About T-Mobile

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Mint Mobile. For more information please visit: https://www.t-mobile.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240708577506/en/