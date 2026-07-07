Fluor Wins Aramco Program Management Contract

(RTTNews) - Engineering firm Fluor Corp. (FLR) announced on Tuesday that it has been selected by Saudi Aramco as a Program Management Consultancy contractor under a long term agreement to support Aramco's global capital projects portfolio.

The agreement covers future opportunities for pre-FEED, FEED, engineering, project management, procurement oversight, construction management and program execution services across upstream, downstream, petrochemical and infrastructure projects.

Fluor has supported Aramco across facilities and infrastructure programs for more than 80 years in Saudi Arabia.

Fluor shares rose 0.38 percent to $51.66 after hours on NYSE, after ending Monday's regular session 4.06 percent higher.