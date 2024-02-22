|
Focus on accelerating Finnish mine project as Eurobattery Minerals publishes Q4 report for 2023
Stockholm, 22 February 2024 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; in short: “EBM”, “Eurobattery” or “the Company”) today published its report for the fourth quarter 2023.
“In Q4, we at Eurobattery Minerals have been working to accelerate the development of our Hautalampi battery mineral mine project, for example, by preparing the application for an environmental permit in Q1-2024 and by continuing to work on the finalization of the project acquisition, which is planned to take place during 2024. With these plans, we are laying the foundation for the start of the project's construction phase and the subsequent mining operations”, comments Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals, regarding the fourth quarter 2023.
Strategic and operational highlights Q4 2023
Key financial figures for Q4 2023
Key financial figures for the full year 2023
Significant events after the period
Detailed financial information
The Q4 report for 2023 of Eurobattery Minerals AB is available for download at the Company’s website and can be viewed in the attachment of the release (see below).
About Eurobattery Minerals
Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company’s focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world.
Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter as well.
Contact Eurobattery Minerals AB
Roberto García Martínez – CEO
E-mail: info@eurobatteryminerals.com
Contact Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@eurobatteryminerals.com
Mentor
Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB
Phone: +46 (0) 86 042 255
E-mail: info@augment.se.
