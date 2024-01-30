For European Enterprises, the Future is Built on Analytics

Analytics initiatives across the European Union are providing the foundation for comprehensive business and digital transformations, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Analytics Services report for Europe finds the analytics services market in Europe is gaining significant traction. Demand is being driven by European enterprises that recognize the imperative of adopting enterprise-wide analytics. These firms are embracing cutting-edge technologies, weaning off legacy systems, and instilling an overall digital mindset and culture within the enterprise, the ISG report says.

"European enterprises are facing significant challenges that require them to embrace an innovation mindset and culture that significantly pushes them to invest in digital capabilities, analytics and AI,” said Dorotea Baljevic, ISG analytics lead in EMEA. "Providers can help them shift their approach at a considerably reduced cycle time.”

Enterprise analytics requires a substantial investment in upgrading existing infrastructure, the ISG report says. This involves careful engineering and integration of data assets, meticulous planning and technical expertise to ensure the upgraded infrastructure supports all the functionalities of analytics tools and provides the necessary foundation for data-driven decision-making.

Employing historical data and trends to forecast future infrastructure needs and associated costs can assist in better budgeting and planning, the report says.

"Chief Digital Officers are looking for solutions to help prioritize data-centric initiatives and align them with enterprise business objectives,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Service providers can equip enterprises with the necessary foundation to build a robust AI strategy utilizing their IP assets such as accelerators, frameworks and platforms powered by digital technologies like AI/ML, deep learning, NLP and computer vision.”

The report also examines how enterprises are actively adopting data fabric and data mesh approaches in a strategic shift toward more decentralized and scalable data architectures.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Analytics Services report for Europe evaluates the capabilities of 61 providers across eight quadrants: Data Science Services – Large Market, Data Science Services – Mid Market, Data Science Services – Specialist, Data Engineering Services – Large Market, Data Engineering Services – Mid Market, Data Engineering Services – Specialist, Data Management Services – Large Market and Data Management Services – Mid Market.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte, HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions, HCLTech, Infosys, Mphasis, Orange Business, Persistent Systems, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Virtusa and Wipro as Leaders in three quadrants each, while Alexander Thamm, Fractal, Hexaware, Quantiphi, Reply, Tiger Analytics and Tredence are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. CGI is named as a Leader in one quadrant.

In addition, NTT Data is named as a Rising Star — a company with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in three quadrants, while ITC Infotech and MathCo are named as Rising Stars in two quadrants each.

A customized version of the report is available from Orange Business.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Analytics Services report for Europe is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

