Ford Motor Aktie
WKN: 502391 / ISIN: US3453708600
|
06.01.2026 16:57:11
Ford Posts Increased Sales In Q4, 2025
(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Company (F), Tuesday announced that the total sales for the year increased by 6 percent to 2,204,124 vehicles, mainly driven by the company's appeal to a broad customer base through diverse trim levels and powertrain offerings.
In the fourth quarter, sales rose by 2.7 percent, outperforming the industry, with market share increasing by 0.9 percentage points.
The company reported a record sales of 55,374 hybrid vehicles in the fourth quarter and 228,072 hybrid vehicles in 2025.
Currently, Ford's stock is trading at $13.47, up 0.04 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
