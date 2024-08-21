|
Ford To Launch Commercial Electric Van In 2026, Two Electric Pickup Trucks In 2027
(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) on Wednesday announced its plan to launch a new commercial electric van by 2026 from its Ohio facility. The company targets to introduce two advanced pickup trucks in 2027, along with plans for future affordable vehicles. The full-size pickups will be built at the Tennessee plant.
Ford intends to utilize hybrid technology for its upcoming three-row SUVs. This plan involves a non-cash charge of approximately $400 million to account for the write-down of specific manufacturing assets related to previously planned all-electric three-row SUVs.
Ford will realign battery sourcing to be more efficient and contribute to lower overall costs in its electric vehicle portfolio.
The company said that this adjustment may also lead to extra costs and cash outflows potentially reaching up to $1.5 billion.
