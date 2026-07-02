Forgent Power Solution a Aktie
WKN DE: A4224U / ISIN: US34631F1021
|
02.07.2026 08:12:07
Forgent Power Prices Upsized Public Offering At $49/shr
(RTTNews) - Forgent Power Solutions, Inc. (FPS), on Thursday priced its upsized public offering of 43.65 million Class A common shares at $49 per share.
The offering is expected to close on July 6.
The selling stockholders and the company granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6.55 million shares at the public offering price to cover over-allotments.
The offering is expected to raise approximately $2.14 billion in gross proceeds before underwriting discounts and commissions, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option.
The offering consists of 29.09 million shares being sold by parent entities controlled by Neos Partners, LP, and 14.56 million newly issued shares being offered by the company.
The company said it will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.
Forgent Power Solutions closed trading 10.67% lesser at $49.90 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight, the stock is 0.20% higher at $50.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Forgent Power Solutions Inc Registered Shs -A-
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Forgent Power Solutions Inc Registered Shs -A-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Forgent Power Solutions Inc Registered Shs -A-
|46,91
|-5,99%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX letztlich weit im Plus -- DAX geht mit Rekord in den Feierabend -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlusendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag klar in der Gewinnzone. Der deutsche Leitindex erreichte derweil neue Höhen. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich vor dem langen Wochenende mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Asien präsentierten sich erneut uneins.