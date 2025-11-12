:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
12.11.2025 15:45:00
Forget Recursion Pharmaceuticals: This Could Be an Even Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RXRX) has been a pioneer in using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the drug discovery process. The company, founded in 2013, has been working on that project since long before AI was the hottest topic on Wall Street.Despite its first-mover advantage and significant advances, Recursion Pharmaceuticals is facing competition that could hinder its efforts to dominate this niche. And one company that could become an even better healthcare AI leader is none other than Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
