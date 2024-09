Forget Tesla -- These Unstoppable Stocks Are Better Buys

People have a tendency to view something as cheap when its price falls and expensive when the price increases. Tesla , a popular electric vehicle and energy company, has declined by 16% over the past year and is more than 40% off its all-time high.It must be a bargain, right? Not so fast. The stock still trades at 100 times its estimated 2024 earnings, and the pressure is on Tesla and CEO Elon Musk to perfect its autonomous driving technology. In other words, Tesla is arguably an expensive and risky stock, even after its significant price decline.Perhaps you should consider your options before rolling the dice on Tesla stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool