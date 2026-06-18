DCC Aktie

DCC für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 903840 / ISIN: IE0002424939

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.06.2026 15:17:15

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: DCC plc

The Vanguard Group, Inc. (IRSH)
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: DCC plc

18-Jun-2026 / 14:17 GMT/BST

Ap27

 

FORM 8.3

 

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

 

OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER

RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

 

1. KEY INFORMATION

 

  1.           Full name of discloser

The Vanguard Group, Inc.
  1.           Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a)

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

 
  1.           Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

DCC plc
  1.          If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree (Note 1)

 
  1.           Date position held/dealing undertaken

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

17 June 2026
  1.            In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”

N/A

 

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

 

If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

 

Ap28

 

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

(Note 2)

 

Class of relevant security
(Note 3)

€0.25 ordinary shares

 

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%
  1. Relevant securities owned and/or controlled

5,032,165

5.89%

 

 
  1. Cash-settled derivatives

 

 

 

 
  1. Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell

 

 

 

 

Total

5,032,165

5.89%

 

 

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

 

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

 

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 4)

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a) Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

 

Number of securities

Price per unit
(Note 5)

€0.25 ordinary shares

Purchase

132

61.70 GBP

€0.25 ordinary shares

Sale

500

61.38 GBP

 

 

 

Ap29

 

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of
relevant
security

Product
description
e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/ closing a long/ short position, increasing/ reducing a long/ short position

Number of
reference
securities
(Note 6)

Price
per unit
(Note 5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of
relevant
security

Product
description e.g. call
option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying
etc.

Number
of
securities
to which
option
relates
(Note 6)

Exercise
price per
unit

Type
e.g.
American,
European
etc.

Expiry
date

Option
money
paid/
received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii) Exercise

 

Class of
relevant
security

Product
description
e.g. call
option

Exercising/
exercised
against

Number of
securities

Exercise
price per
unit
(Note 5)

  

 

 

 

 

 

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)

 

Class of
relevant
security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription,
conversion, exercise

Details

Price per unit (if
applicable)
(Note 5)

 Not Applicable

 

 

 

 

Ap30

 

4. OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer.

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

 none

 

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

 none

 

(c) Attachments

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?

No

 

Date of disclosure

18 June 2026

Contact name

Shawn Acker

Telephone number

001-610-669-6713

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8.3 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
Category Code: RET - DCC plc
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 5493002789CX3L0CJP65
Sequence No.: 432377
EQS News ID: 2349234

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DCC plc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu DCC plc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

DCC plc 70,50 0,71% DCC plc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 24: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
14.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 24
13.06.26 KW 24: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.06.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
12.06.26 KW 24: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Tag des großen Verfalls: ATX tiefer -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street ruht feiertagsbedingt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt halten sich die Anleger vor dem Wochenende zurück, der deutsche Leitindex tendiert seitwärts. An der Wall Street findet am Freitag feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt. In Fernost schlugen die Märkte am Freitag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen