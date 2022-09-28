Four UBS advisors in the Greater New England Wealth Management Market named to Forbes/SHOOK Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list

UBS Wealth Management USA is proud to announce that four Financial Advisors in the firm’s Greater New England Market, have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list for 2022. The advisors recognized include Matthew Bechtel, Chris Dillon, Reuben Fink, and Dan Gleason.

"We are proud to see Matt, Chris, Reuben and Dan receive this award and to see them recognized as the future of the wealth management industry,” said James Ducey, Greater New England Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Cultivating the next generation of financial advisors is of the highest importance to us, and we look forward to supporting their continued journeys as they grow their careers at UBS.”

Matt Bechtel has been a financial advisor with UBS and The McDonald Group since 2007. During his career, Matt has obtained the Certified Financial PlannerTM (CFP®) designation, allowing him to provide clients with holistic and comprehensive financial guidance and investment advice. He looks after his clients' overall financial well-being and helps organize, plan and manage every aspect of their financial affairs. Matt has previously been recognized by Forbes as a 'Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisor' for 2017, 2018, 2020 & 2021.

Chris Dillon has been with UBS since 2012 and is currently a Financial Advisor and Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) with The Dillon Group. He began his career as an intern at UBS and then a Wealth Planning Analyst, before joining one of the firm’s top advisor teams in New York City. In 2018, Chris re-located back to Boston to join The Dillon Group where works with multi-generational families on exit strategy planning for family-owned businesses. He was also named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list for 2022, ranking #37 in the nation.

Reuben Fink brings more than 13 years of experience to UBS. He is currently a Financial Advisor with the Liberty Boston Group, where he helps coordinate the financial affairs of his clients including financial planning, investing, estate planning strategies, mortgages, lending and insurance. Reuben’s clients include senior executives, tech entrepreneurs and high net worth families.

Dan Gleason has been with UBS since 2006 and is currently a Financial Advisor with The Veritas Group. As a Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®), he works with privately held business owners focusing on succession planning, along with corporate executives, to provide comprehensive financial and estate planning strategies. Prior to UBS, Dan began his career as a financial advisor at Morgan Stanley.

The 2022 Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Next-Gen list includes 1,000 rising advisors all born in 1983 or later. Each advisor is chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews; industry experience; compliance records; revenue produced; and assets under management.

For the full list and further information: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-next-gen-advisors

