Fractyl Health Presents Preclinical Data On Rejuva GLP-1 Gene Therapy

(RTTNews) - Fractyl Health Inc. (GUTS) presented new data from its preclinical Rejuva pancreatic gene therapy program in an oral presentation at the American Diabetes Association or ADA's 84th Scientific Sessions in Orlando, FL.

Rejuva is the Company's adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based GLP-1 pancreatic gene therapy program (PGTx), designed to enable durable production of GLP-1 in the pancreas for the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes. The study presented at ADA compared the effects of a single dose of Rejuva and daily semaglutide treatment on body composition and glycemic parameters in the well-validated mouse model of diet-induced obesity (DIO). It also examined the effects of single-dose Rejuva in the diet-induced obesity mice after semaglutide was discontinued.

The data demonstrated that Rejuva can durably improve body composition and fasting glucose, compared to or better than semaglutide, by restoring GLP-1 production in a 'one-and-done' treatment.

The company noted that the data also showed Rejuva could help maintain improvements after semaglutide is withdrawn, highlighting the company's therapy's potential to fill an emerging and critical need in the management of obesity and type 2 diabetes: a reliable, 'off ramp' from chronic GLP-1 drugs that allows people to maintain the weight loss and blood sugar benefits, even as they stop taking these medicines.

