FranklinCovey Appoints Meisha Sherman to the Role of Chief People Officer

FranklinCovey (NYSE: FC), one of the largest and most trusted leadership companies in the world, announced today it has appointed Meisha Sherman to the role of Chief People Officer. The highly accomplished and experienced human resources executive also joins FranklinCovey as a member of its executive team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Meisha to FranklinCovey. We look forward to drawing on her years of experience and expertise in leadership, human resources, organizational strategy and professional development,” said Paul Walker, FranklinCovey CEO. "She will lead our efforts to build upon our already high-trust, high-performance culture in which every employee is highly valued, engaged, and is able to fully contribute. I look forward to working closely with her to grow and inspire our associates and partners worldwide.”

Meisha Sherman, FranklinCovey Chief People Officer, said, "I’m so pleased to join FranklinCovey, which is not only known for having the best leadership content and solutions, but also for having a profound influence and impact on thousands of organizations and millions of individuals throughout the world. In addition to guiding traditional HR initiatives, I will work closely with the leadership team to further the Company’s focus on building a culture and workplace in which everyone feels seen, heard, and represented.”

Sherman joins FranklinCovey with over 30 years in human resources and a highly successful career that spans many industries, in which she has established an extensive track record of success, including: wellness, dental, high tech, consulting, government, aerospace defense, and banking and finance. Having held C-Suite leadership roles, such as Chief People Officer and Vice President of Global Human Resources, she has led at some of the world’s largest companies, from the Fortune 10 to Fortune 1000, including: Mindbody, Envista Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Hewlett Packard, Raytheon Technologies, and Bank of America.

Sherman has led as a trusted business partner and advisor to boards of directors, CEOs, executive teams, and has been responsible for all facets of human resources, including: employee engagement, organizational design, performance management, talent acquisition and management, leadership development, and diversity and inclusion. She has consistently delivered high impact strategies that drive sustainable business results and organizational performance excellence.

Having served in the United States Army for six years, where she was responsible for the recruitment, development and retention of soldiers, Sherman continues to serve those in military service and veterans today, in partnership with the USO, San Diego. She also serves as immediate past Board Chair of California Coast Credit Union and is Chairwoman of the Board of Neighborhood House Association (NHA).

Sherman received her bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from California State University Dominguez Hills, where she graduated Magna cum Laude. She earned her MBA from Pepperdine University Graziadio School of Business and Management where she served as an officer of the National Association of Women MBAs (NAWMBA) and a founding member of the Pepperdine University Black Alumni Council.

She has received the Pepperdine University George Award for the Outstanding Alumni of the Year and the Pepperdine University Golden Torch Award, presented to alumni who mentor and hire students and alumni (Waves hiring Waves).

Sherman has given addresses, speeches, and presentations on broad-based human resource topics, such as talent, engagement, leadership, and diversity and inclusion at various conferences, including the Conference Board, ATD, PIHRA SHRM, and NAWBA.

About FranklinCovey

FranklinCovey (NYSE: FC) is one of the largest and most trusted leadership companies in the world, with directly owned and licensee partner offices providing professional services in over 160 countries and territories. The Company transforms organizations by partnering with clients to build leaders, teams, and cultures that get breakthrough results through collective action, which leads to a more engaging work experience for their people. Available through the FranklinCovey All Access Pass, FranklinCovey’s best-in-class content, solutions, experts, technology, and metrics seamlessly integrate to ensure lasting behavior change at scale. Solutions are available in multiple delivery modalities in more than 20 languages.

This approach to leadership and organizational change has been tested and refined by working with tens of thousands of teams and organizations over the past 30 years. Clients have included organizations in the Fortune 100, Fortune 500 and thousands of small and mid-sized businesses, numerous government entities, and educational institutions. To learn more, visit www.franklincovey.com and enjoy exclusive content across FranklinCovey’s social media channels at: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005419/en/