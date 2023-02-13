Freeport-McMoRan Provides Update on PT Freeport Indonesia Operations

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) announced today that PT Freeport Indonesia's (PT-FI) Grasberg operations have been temporarily disrupted because of significant rainfall and landslides in the area of its milling operations in Papua, Indonesia. Intense rains on Saturday February 11, 2023, resulted in flooding and a flow of debris, causing damage to infrastructure near its milling complex. Personnel were safely evacuated from the localized area.

PT-FI is conducting a damage assessment and preparing a recovery plan to resume operations. Preliminary estimates, which are subject to change as assessments are completed, indicate operations can be restored by the end of February 2023. There is no impact to PT-FI's long term plans.

PT-FI's daily production approximates nearly 5 million pounds of copper and 5,000 ounces of gold. As a result of the disruption, FCX expects its first-quarter 2023 sales to be lower than the guidance provided on January 25, 2023, of 900 million pounds of copper and 300 thousand ounces of gold.

FREEPORT: Foremost in Copper

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world’s largest publicly traded copper producers.

FCX’s portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru.

By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at fcx.com.

