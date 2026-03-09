Stokes Aktie

Stokes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: AU000000SKS6

09.03.2026 02:32:00

Fresh Survey Stokes AI Bubble Fears. How to React.

There's usually not a single moment or decision that causes an investment trend to fall out of favor. But sometimes a big group of influential investors seem to change their minds at the same time. Now might be one of those times. The latest Global Fund Manager Survey from Bank of America shows a big change in how money managers feel about companies' capital expenditures, also called capex.This shift in sentiment happened just within the past three months, and it could explain some of the recent declines in AI stocks like Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Stocks of all of these major hyperscalers -- the companies spending the most on AI capex -- are down year to date, underperforming the S&P 500 index.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rasanter Ölpreisanstieg im Blick: Asiens Börsen tiefrot
Die asiatischen Börsen brechen zum Wochenbeginn deutlich ein.
