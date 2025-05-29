From Calories to Care: DYXnet's Dragon Boat Festival Charity Initiative Turns Exercise into Festive Rice Dumplings for Seniors



HONG KONG SAR- Media OutReach Newswire - 29 May 2025 - As the Dragon Boat Festival approaches, DYXnet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of VNET Group (NASDAQ: VNET) and a leading enterprise network service provider in Greater China, held a meaningful charity event on Thursday, May 22. In collaboration with the Christian Family Service Centre, the company donated festive rice dumplings to seniors at the affiliated center, embodying its commitment to community support.



DYXnet's volunteer team donated festive rice dumplings and interacted with the seniors at the Christian Family Service Centre's Lively Elderly Day Training Centre.

On the event day, DYXnet's volunteer team gathered at the Christian Family Service Centre's Lively Elderly Day Training Centre in Wong Tai Sin, where they distributed 100 rice dumplings to seniors. During the visit, volunteers engaged with the seniors by making handmade crafts and enjoying heartfelt conversations, creating a festive atmosphere filled with warmth and joy. All rice dumplings were produced by Home Café, a social enterprise operated by the Christian Family Service Centre that supports employment for people with disabilities and those in mental recovery, reinforcing the initiative's dedication to supporting vulnerable communities.



This charitable rice dumpling donation initiative is a continuation of DYXnet's employee wellness program, reflecting the company's culture of prioritizing employee health and wellness. Recently, DYXnet organized a "Health Awareness Month" for employees across various locations, promoting a diverse range of fitness activities to encourage a healthy lifestyle. In Hong Kong, the team held a "Trampoline Day", where the calories burned during the event were converted into an equivalent amount of rice dumplings, transforming sweat into food donations and allowing every employee to contribute to societal welfare.



The sports activities in other regions of DYXnet were equally engaging and innovative. In Beijing, events featured a "Plank Challenge," "Running Day," and "Step Competition," encouraging employees to develop regular exercise habits. The Shanghai team hosted a "Skipping Rope Competition" to enhance teamwork and foster a positive workplace atmosphere. In Guangzhou and Shenzhen, unique outdoor activities such as the "22-Day Skipping Rope Challenge" and "Aerobic Hiking" were introduced, along with a "Light Snack and Fruit Day" to combine fitness with a healthy diet and promote interdepartmental collaboration. In Taiwan, a "Relay Race" was organized to strengthen team cohesion and vitality.



Over the past 25 years, DYXnet has not only committed to providing high-quality enterprise networks and ICT services but has also consistently embraced corporate responsibility toward community care, believing that corporate growth and societal progress are interlinked. Since 2016, DYXnet has been recognized as a "Caring Company" for several consecutive years. DYXnet will continue to promote the well-being of its employees as well as social welfare, leveraging its expertise to give back to society and collaboratively create a better future.

As a pioneer in the ICT field, DYXnet operates over 200 PoPs worldwide, covering more than 700 cities and serving over 30,000 client sites. DYXnet was among the first ICT service providers in the region to obtain prestigious ISO certifications, including ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 20000-1, and ISO 9001. Additionally, DYXnet is one of the inaugural official members of the China Cross-border Data Telecommunications Industry Alliance and has played a crucial role as one of the initial drafting units for SD-WAN service standards.



To learn more, please visit DYXnet's website at: https://www.dyxnet.com.



