|
10.04.2026 12:53:11
FTSE 100 Advances After Weak Start
(RTTNews) - After opening slightly below the flat line, the UK market's benchmark FTSE 100 moved higher Friday morning, riding on gains in financial, mining and select industrials stocks.
The mood in the market remains cautious with investors closely following the situation in the Middle East and looking ahead to U.S.-Iran diplomatic talks this weekend.
A Reuters report, citing a senior Lebanese official says Lebanon intends to take part in a meeting next week in Washington with US and Israeli representatives to discuss and announce a ceasefire.
The FTSE 100, which edged down to 10,580.37 in early trades, was up 35.21 points or 0.33% at 10,638.69 about a quarter before noon.
Convatec Group climbed 4.5%. Kingfisher, Coca-Cola HBC and Burberry Group gained 3.3%-3.6%.
Pershing Square Holdings, Standard Chartered, IAG, Informa, Berkeley Group Holdings, Halma, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Barratt Redrow, Smith & Nephew, Barclays, Natwest Group, Rightmove, Antofogasta, Weir Group, Intertek, Diageo and Persimmon gained 1.4%-2.5%.
Among the losers, Metlen Energy & Metals slid 4.4%, BAE Systems declined 3.6% and Babcock International shed about 3.1%.
Compass Group, Centrica, BP, Standard life, 3i Group, SSE, Shell, Airtel Africa and Schroders lost 0.7%-1.3%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit uneinheitlichem Wochenschluss -- ATX zog zum Wochenschluss kräftig an -- DAX schlussendlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte vor dem Wochenende deutlich höher. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich letztlich wenig verändert. Die Wall Street bewegte sich mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.