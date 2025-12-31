FTSE 100 Drifts Lower In Lackluster Trading

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks turned in a mixed performance Wednesday morning, the last trading day of Year 2025, with investors mostly making cautious moves amid a lack of fresh data and the New Year holiday ahead.

The market will close early today, and remain closed on Thursday. Among other major markets in Europe, France had a short session, while markets in Germany and Switzerland are closed for New Year's Eve.

The benchmark FTSE 100, which has gained almost 22% since the year began, was down 21.72 points or 0.22% at 9,918.99 a few minutes before noon. The index had advanced to 9,955.25 earlier in the session.

Fresnillo shed nearly 3%. Experian, Endeavour Mining, Ashtead Group, ICG, Relx, JD Sports Fashion, Dimploa and Smiths Group also drifted lower.

Vodafone Group, Pershing Square Holdings, Marks & Spencer, Rentokil Initial, Anglo American Plc, Entain and British American Tobacco posted modest gains.