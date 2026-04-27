Draper Esprit Aktie
WKN DE: A143MK / ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
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27.04.2026 08:00:06
Full Year Trading Update
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Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Molten Ventures plc
("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Company")
Full Year Trading Update
Strong portfolio and NAV growth, with continued delivery on realisations and shareholder returns
Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology businesses, is pleased to provide an update on its Net Asset Value (“NAV”) and Gross Portfolio Value (“GPV”) (both unaudited) along with performance highlights for the 12 months ended 31 March 2026 (“FY26”), ahead of announcing full year results on 9 June 2026.
FY26 Overview
During the period, the Company delivered strong growth in GPV and NAV per share, expected to be up 11% and 13% respectively, building on the solid FY25 performance. This was supported by a combination of positive performance in key assets, active portfolio management, and the ongoing share buyback programme.
The Company executed effectively across its strategic priorities, including the continued delivery of realisations (totalling £120 million), recycling of capital into compelling new and follow-on investments, upskilling of talent including a newly established team to scale the secondaries investment strategy, and £38 million of shareholder returns via the share buyback programme, supporting the narrowing of the share price discount to NAV.
Highlights
There continue to be positive industry tailwinds emerging from the move toward European technology sovereignty and resilience, and from initiatives such as the Mansion House Accord as well as broader efforts to increase domestic institutional participation in growth capital.
Molten has a diversified portfolio with a pipeline of investment, growth and realisation opportunities across sectors such as Fintech, Energy transition, Health tech, AI, and Space, reflecting exposure to areas of tangible demand and commercial traction.
To receive updates on news and developments across the Company’s portfolio, you can subscribe to the Monthly Portfolio Newsletter here: https://www.moltenventures.com/sign-up
Ben Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Molten Ventures, commented:
“We achieved a significant amount in FY26, with clear progress and good momentum in terms of performance, execution against our strategic priorities, and strengthening our team. Our clear focus now is on scaling the business and expanding our third-party co-investment structures.”
“The quality and maturity of the portfolio continue to provide Molten with a number of realisation opportunities. Our well-constructed and actively managed portfolio offers exposure to multiple technology themes, including the fast-developing areas of space and AI, which are at the forefront of innovation. This, along with European sovereignty, the resilient, high-growth nature of technology, and positive industry initiatives, positions us well to deliver long-term growth.”
GPV Movement Table:
About Molten Ventures:
Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.
It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.
Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long-term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1 billion capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than £750 million to 31 March 2026.
For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BY7QYJ50
|Category Code:
|TST
|TIDM:
|GROW
|LEI Code:
|213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|Sequence No.:
|425063
|EQS News ID:
|2314954
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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