Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
23.10.2025 18:10:35

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

23-Oct-2025 / 17:10 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

23 October 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

23 October 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

63,231

Highest price paid per share:

126.80p

Lowest price paid per share:

122.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

124.7608p

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 396,246 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,345,330 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,345,330 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

124.7608p

63,231

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

266

123.20

08:21:02

00357923227TRLO1

XLON

649

123.60

08:25:08

00357925935TRLO1

XLON

686

123.20

08:25:51

00357926275TRLO1

XLON

645

122.80

08:25:58

00357926312TRLO1

XLON

16

122.80

08:33:30

00357930561TRLO1

XLON

45

122.80

08:33:30

00357930562TRLO1

XLON

600

122.80

08:33:30

00357930563TRLO1

XLON

61

123.00

08:55:42

00357941322TRLO1

XLON

111

123.00

08:55:42

00357941323TRLO1

XLON

455

123.00

08:55:42

00357941324TRLO1

XLON

61

122.60

09:20:19

00357951629TRLO1

XLON

178

123.40

09:21:29

00357952286TRLO1

XLON

440

123.40

09:21:29

00357952287TRLO1

XLON

578

123.00

09:21:30

00357952293TRLO1

XLON

4

123.00

09:21:30

00357952294TRLO1

XLON

44

123.00

09:21:30

00357952295TRLO1

XLON

638

122.60

09:32:14

00357957227TRLO1

XLON

105

122.20

09:32:17

00357957250TRLO1

XLON

35

122.20

09:32:17

00357957251TRLO1

XLON

26

122.20

09:32:17

00357957252TRLO1

XLON

359

122.20

09:52:54

00357965639TRLO1

XLON

61

122.20

09:52:54

00357965640TRLO1

XLON

224

122.20

10:00:51

00357969265TRLO1

XLON

420

122.20

10:00:51

00357969266TRLO1

XLON

214

122.00

10:00:51

00357969271TRLO1

XLON

71

122.00

10:00:51

00357969272TRLO1

XLON

638

122.80

10:15:48

00357979137TRLO1

XLON

45

122.80

10:15:48

00357979138TRLO1

XLON

674

123.00

10:18:50

00357981530TRLO1

XLON

1279

123.00

10:39:31

00357992227TRLO1

XLON

685

123.40

10:56:59

00358001889TRLO1

XLON

670

123.20

11:08:29

00358002883TRLO1

XLON

635

123.00

11:08:56

00358002904TRLO1

XLON

455

122.80

11:08:59

00358002908TRLO1

XLON

141

123.40

11:30:02

00358003655TRLO1

XLON

335

123.40

11:30:02

00358003656TRLO1

XLON

200

123.40

11:30:02

00358003657TRLO1

XLON

332

123.40

11:30:02

00358003658TRLO1

XLON

137

123.40

11:30:14

00358003668TRLO1

XLON

246

123.80

11:51:35

00358004704TRLO1

XLON

607

123.80

11:51:35

00358004705TRLO1

XLON

659

123.60

11:58:53

00358005084TRLO1

XLON

653

123.40

12:06:32

00358005383TRLO1

XLON

662

124.20

12:17:16

00358005880TRLO1

XLON

667

124.00

12:19:07

00358005993TRLO1

XLON

396

123.80

12:19:13

00358006001TRLO1

XLON

630

124.20

12:21:21

00358006075TRLO1

XLON

629

124.20

12:21:21

00358006076TRLO1

XLON

517

124.60

12:21:21

00358006077TRLO1

XLON

1148

124.80

12:21:21

00358006078TRLO1

XLON

177

124.20

12:30:10

00358006320TRLO1

XLON

460

124.20

12:38:20

00358006591TRLO1

XLON

177

124.20

12:38:20

00358006592TRLO1

XLON

340

124.20

12:50:07

00358007016TRLO1

XLON

680

124.40

13:01:18

00358007372TRLO1

XLON

680

124.40

13:01:18

00358007373TRLO1

XLON

679

124.00

13:04:09

00358007471TRLO1

XLON

652

124.00

13:19:04

00358007789TRLO1

XLON

652

124.20

13:19:04

00358007790TRLO1

XLON

628

124.20

13:19:04

00358007791TRLO1

XLON

200

124.20

13:19:24

00358007797TRLO1

XLON

361

124.00

13:20:04

00358007821TRLO1

XLON

60

124.00

13:20:04

00358007822TRLO1

XLON

61

124.00

13:20:04

00358007823TRLO1

XLON

161

124.00

13:20:04

00358007824TRLO1

XLON

316

123.80

13:37:49

00358008312TRLO1

XLON

45

123.80

13:55:10

00358009096TRLO1

XLON

300

124.20

13:58:22

00358009329TRLO1

XLON

6874

125.00

14:18:53

00358010217TRLO1

XLON

1149

125.00

14:18:53

00358010218TRLO1

XLON

602

125.00

14:18:53

00358010219TRLO1

XLON

369

125.00

14:18:53

00358010220TRLO1

XLON

659

125.00

14:31:51

00358010829TRLO1

XLON

316

125.80

14:48:47

00358012151TRLO1

XLON

1206

125.80

14:48:47

00358012152TRLO1

XLON

654

125.60

14:51:57

00358012374TRLO1

XLON

644

125.40

14:54:30

00358012548TRLO1

XLON

680

125.60

14:59:26

00358012816TRLO1

XLON

264

125.60

15:01:31

00358012983TRLO1

XLON

1163

125.60

15:01:31

00358012984TRLO1

XLON

680

125.40

15:01:37

00358012994TRLO1

XLON

626

125.40

15:07:58

00358013439TRLO1

XLON

679

125.60

15:07:59

00358013443TRLO1

XLON

686

125.60

15:10:24

00358013545TRLO1

XLON

1333

125.40

15:10:29

00358013548TRLO1

XLON

600

125.40

15:10:29

00358013549TRLO1

XLON

67

125.40

15:10:29

00358013550TRLO1

XLON

530

125.40

15:10:30

00358013551TRLO1

XLON

4718

125.80

15:10:45

00358013578TRLO1

XLON

650

125.80

15:11:19

00358013622TRLO1

XLON

124

125.80

15:11:44

00358013640TRLO1

XLON

533

125.80

15:11:44

00358013641TRLO1

XLON

644

125.40

15:20:59

00358014147TRLO1

XLON

82

126.60

15:32:25

00358014871TRLO1

XLON

896

126.80

15:37:00

00358015216TRLO1

XLON

594

126.80

15:37:00

00358015217TRLO1

XLON

104

126.80

15:37:00

00358015218TRLO1

XLON

425

126.80

15:37:00

00358015219TRLO1

XLON

73

126.80

15:37:20

00358015231TRLO1

XLON

1337

126.60

15:37:21

00358015233TRLO1

XLON

670

126.80

15:39:33

00358015365TRLO1

XLON

659

126.60

15:39:34

00358015366TRLO1

XLON

584

126.60

15:41:37

00358015442TRLO1

XLON

232

126.40

15:44:29

00358015545TRLO1

XLON

352

126.40

15:44:29

00358015546TRLO1

XLON

656

126.00

15:49:45

00358015886TRLO1

XLON

637

126.00

15:52:20

00358016012TRLO1

XLON

552

125.60

16:00:50

00358016491TRLO1

XLON

686

126.00

16:09:34

00358017034TRLO1

XLON

686

125.60

16:10:05

00358017122TRLO1

XLON

217

125.00

16:14:05

00358017470TRLO1

XLON

461

125.00

16:18:29

00358017762TRLO1

XLON

217

125.00

16:18:29

00358017763TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 406067
EQS News ID: 2217972

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs 1,36 0,00% Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42
19.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
18.10.25 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17.10.25 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließlich im Plus -- DAX schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. An der Wall Street sind leichte Zuschläge zu sehen. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen