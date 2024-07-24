Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

24 July 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 24 July 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 428,220 Highest price paid per share: 109.50p Lowest price paid per share: 105.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 108.1093p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 344,407,453 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (344,407,453) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 108.1093p 428,220

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 9999 108.00 08:18:11 00070739537TRLO0 XLON 150000 108.00 08:51:50 00070740444TRLO0 XLON 1200 107.00 09:10:11 00070740932TRLO0 XLON 1444 107.00 09:10:11 00070740933TRLO0 XLON 4003 107.00 09:10:11 00070740934TRLO0 XLON 1300 106.50 09:20:33 00070741218TRLO0 XLON 6051 106.50 09:20:33 00070741219TRLO0 XLON 5778 105.00 09:21:31 00070741253TRLO0 XLON 26 105.00 09:21:32 00070741256TRLO0 XLON 2723 105.00 09:21:34 00070741259TRLO0 XLON 374 105.00 09:21:47 00070741261TRLO0 XLON 911 106.00 09:33:39 00070741554TRLO0 XLON 720 108.00 10:00:20 00070742182TRLO0 XLON 511 108.00 10:00:20 00070742183TRLO0 XLON 12704 108.00 10:00:20 00070742184TRLO0 XLON 511 108.00 10:00:20 00070742185TRLO0 XLON 1979 109.00 10:00:20 00070742186TRLO0 XLON 413 109.00 10:00:20 00070742187TRLO0 XLON 380 109.50 10:00:55 00070742204TRLO0 XLON 507 109.50 10:00:55 00070742205TRLO0 XLON 1040 109.50 10:01:11 00070742212TRLO0 XLON 4919 109.50 10:01:11 00070742213TRLO0 XLON 1019 109.50 10:02:19 00070742232TRLO0 XLON 1500 109.50 10:02:22 00070742233TRLO0 XLON 785 109.50 10:10:31 00070742427TRLO0 XLON 15120 109.50 10:21:28 00070742729TRLO0 XLON 9664 109.00 10:21:29 00070742737TRLO0 XLON 3000 109.00 10:21:29 00070742741TRLO0 XLON 4559 109.00 10:21:29 00070742742TRLO0 XLON 3412 109.00 10:21:29 00070742743TRLO0 XLON 1800 109.00 10:21:29 00070742744TRLO0 XLON 5133 109.00 10:21:29 00070742745TRLO0 XLON 3000 108.50 11:06:29 00070743644TRLO0 XLON 8236 108.50 11:06:29 00070743645TRLO0 XLON 7451 108.50 11:06:29 00070743646TRLO0 XLON 3108 108.50 12:02:30 00070744371TRLO0 XLON 4043 108.50 12:02:30 00070744372TRLO0 XLON 1183 108.50 12:02:30 00070744373TRLO0 XLON 2303 108.50 12:07:10 00070744438TRLO0 XLON 388 108.50 12:07:10 00070744439TRLO0 XLON 3992 108.50 12:07:10 00070744442TRLO0 XLON 3054 108.50 12:07:10 00070744444TRLO0 XLON 4071 108.50 12:07:10 00070744446TRLO0 XLON 3237 108.50 12:13:10 00070744570TRLO0 XLON 390 108.50 12:13:10 00070744571TRLO0 XLON 2893 108.50 12:13:10 00070744572TRLO0 XLON 3236 108.50 12:36:10 00070745004TRLO0 XLON 2776 108.50 12:36:10 00070745005TRLO0 XLON 6117 108.00 14:03:58 00070746719TRLO0 XLON 10 108.00 14:04:10 00070746721TRLO0 XLON 886 108.00 14:04:10 00070746722TRLO0 XLON 5505 108.00 14:04:10 00070746723TRLO0 XLON 383 108.00 14:04:10 00070746724TRLO0 XLON 153 107.50 15:09:09 00070749164TRLO0 XLON 2600 107.50 15:11:02 00070749280TRLO0 XLON 182 108.00 15:47:12 00070750558TRLO0 XLON 979 108.00 15:47:12 00070750559TRLO0 XLON 14221 108.00 16:05:11 00070751395TRLO0 XLON 6020 108.00 16:05:11 00070751396TRLO0 XLON 5816 108.00 16:05:11 00070751397TRLO0 XLON 6716 108.00 16:05:11 00070751398TRLO0 XLON 5889 108.00 16:05:11 00070751399TRLO0 XLON 6984 108.00 16:05:11 00070751400TRLO0 XLON 2912 108.00 16:05:11 00070751401TRLO0 XLON 1625 108.00 16:05:11 00070751402TRLO0 XLON 2359 108.00 16:05:11 00070751412TRLO0 XLON 3000 108.00 16:05:11 00070751417TRLO0 XLON 914 108.00 16:05:11 00070751418TRLO0 XLON 5038 108.00 16:05:11 00070751419TRLO0 XLON 3316 108.00 16:05:11 00070751420TRLO0 XLON 3600 108.00 16:05:11 00070751421TRLO0 XLON 626 108.00 16:20:11 00070752192TRLO0 XLON 781 108.00 16:20:11 00070752193TRLO0 XLON 1169 108.00 16:20:11 00070752195TRLO0 XLON 827 108.00 16:20:11 00070752196TRLO0 XLON 2257 108.00 16:20:11 00070752197TRLO0 XLON 2269 108.00 16:20:11 00070752198TRLO0 XLON 1431 108.00 16:21:06 00070752251TRLO0 XLON 2162 108.00 16:21:06 00070752252TRLO0 XLON 1520 108.00 16:21:06 00070752253TRLO0 XLON 908 108.00 16:21:06 00070752254TRLO0 XLON 5714 108.00 16:21:06 00070752255TRLO0 XLON 3542 108.00 16:21:06 00070752256TRLO0 XLON 6317 108.00 16:21:06 00070752257TRLO0 XLON 3440 108.00 16:21:06 00070752258TRLO0 XLON 2820 108.00 16:21:06 00070752259TRLO0 XLON 366 107.50 16:27:33 00070752571TRLO0 XLON

