25.07.2024 18:23:02

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

25-Jul-2024 / 17:23 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

25 July 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

25 July 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

425,000

Highest price paid per share:

106.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

101.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

104.0858p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 343,982,453 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (343,982,453) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

104.0858p

425,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

25000

103.00

 08:54:25

00070754905TRLO0

XLON

27671

103.00

 08:54:28

00070754906TRLO0

XLON

1819

102.50

 08:54:30

00070754914TRLO0

XLON

5138

102.50

 08:54:30

00070754915TRLO0

XLON

4118

102.50

 09:05:30

00070755158TRLO0

XLON

2469

102.50

 09:05:30

00070755159TRLO0

XLON

5809

102.00

 09:29:53

00070756042TRLO0

XLON

4102

101.50

 09:32:48

00070756107TRLO0

XLON

353

101.50

 09:47:29

00070756476TRLO0

XLON

72

101.50

 09:47:29

00070756477TRLO0

XLON

6926

102.50

 10:22:44

00070757589TRLO0

XLON

7535

102.00

 10:29:18

00070757767TRLO0

XLON

223

101.50

 10:29:19

00070757768TRLO0

XLON

7090

101.50

 10:29:19

00070757769TRLO0

XLON

72

102.00

 10:37:16

00070757955TRLO0

XLON

72

102.00

 11:03:32

00070758499TRLO0

XLON

72

102.50

 12:15:59

00070759903TRLO0

XLON

13705

102.50

 12:16:15

00070759908TRLO0

XLON

6256

102.50

 12:16:15

00070759909TRLO0

XLON

6544

102.50

 12:16:15

00070759910TRLO0

XLON

23276

102.50

 12:16:15

00070759911TRLO0

XLON

544

102.50

 12:16:15

00070759912TRLO0

XLON

72

102.00

 12:51:30

00070760596TRLO0

XLON

810

102.00

 12:52:33

00070760603TRLO0

XLON

417

102.00

 12:54:13

00070760613TRLO0

XLON

459

102.00

 12:54:53

00070760617TRLO0

XLON

1547

102.00

 12:54:53

00070760618TRLO0

XLON

183

102.00

 12:54:53

00070760619TRLO0

XLON

72

102.00

 12:54:53

00070760620TRLO0

XLON

2000

102.00

 12:54:53

00070760621TRLO0

XLON

72

102.00

 12:58:47

00070760662TRLO0

XLON

316

102.00

 12:59:55

00070760693TRLO0

XLON

307

102.00

 12:59:55

00070760694TRLO0

XLON

6378

102.00

 12:59:55

00070760695TRLO0

XLON

72

102.00

 13:33:55

00070761084TRLO0

XLON

321

103.00

 13:48:24

00070761560TRLO0

XLON

72

103.00

 13:48:24

00070761561TRLO0

XLON

14369

104.00

 13:57:03

00070761728TRLO0

XLON

9783

104.00

 13:57:08

00070761735TRLO0

XLON

6562

104.00

 14:04:26

00070761790TRLO0

XLON

904

103.50

 14:04:26

00070761791TRLO0

XLON

72

104.00

 14:31:40

00070762711TRLO0

XLON

6966

104.00

 14:33:56

00070762791TRLO0

XLON

730

104.00

 14:33:56

00070762792TRLO0

XLON

72

104.00

 14:39:58

00070762952TRLO0

XLON

8983

104.00

 14:41:55

00070763003TRLO0

XLON

5841

104.00

 14:41:55

00070763004TRLO0

XLON

5233

104.00

 14:41:55

00070763005TRLO0

XLON

23206

104.00

 14:41:55

00070763006TRLO0

XLON

730

104.50

 14:57:16

00070763691TRLO0

XLON

22658

105.50

 14:58:49

00070763752TRLO0

XLON

528

105.50

 14:58:54

00070763755TRLO0

XLON

22777

105.50

 14:58:54

00070763756TRLO0

XLON

1317

105.50

 14:58:54

00070763757TRLO0

XLON

518

105.50

 14:58:54

00070763758TRLO0

XLON

921

105.50

 14:58:54

00070763759TRLO0

XLON

140

105.50

 14:58:54

00070763760TRLO0

XLON

1440

105.50

 15:11:06

00070764196TRLO0

XLON

935

105.50

 15:11:06

00070764197TRLO0

XLON

552

105.50

 15:11:06

00070764198TRLO0

XLON

1060

105.50

 15:11:06

00070764199TRLO0

XLON

3845

105.50

 15:11:06

00070764200TRLO0

XLON

3974

105.50

 15:24:29

00070764783TRLO0

XLON

725

105.50

 15:24:29

00070764784TRLO0

XLON

1235

105.50

 15:24:29

00070764785TRLO0

XLON

383

105.50

 15:36:30

00070765273TRLO0

XLON

500

105.50

 15:36:30

00070765274TRLO0

XLON

2211

106.00

 15:46:30

00070765643TRLO0

XLON

28926

106.00

 15:46:30

00070765644TRLO0

XLON

2618

106.00

 15:46:30

00070765645TRLO0

XLON

1

106.00

 15:46:30

00070765646TRLO0

XLON

295

106.00

 15:46:46

00070765653TRLO0

XLON

6758

106.00

 15:50:02

00070765802TRLO0

XLON

3904

106.00

 15:50:02

00070765803TRLO0

XLON

527

106.00

 15:50:02

00070765804TRLO0

XLON

6723

106.00

 15:50:02

00070765805TRLO0

XLON

3904

106.00

 15:50:02

00070765806TRLO0

XLON

4521

106.00

 15:50:02

00070765807TRLO0

XLON

3904

106.00

 15:50:02

00070765808TRLO0

XLON

2267

106.00

 15:50:02

00070765809TRLO0

XLON

720

105.00

 16:04:20

00070766481TRLO0

XLON

16

105.00

 16:05:11

00070766523TRLO0

XLON

7134

105.00

 16:08:18

00070766744TRLO0

XLON

3904

105.00

 16:08:18

00070766745TRLO0

XLON

888

105.00

 16:08:18

00070766746TRLO0

XLON

4774

105.00

 16:08:18

00070766747TRLO0

XLON

3904

105.00

 16:08:26

00070766752TRLO0

XLON

1033

105.00

 16:08:26

00070766753TRLO0

XLON

2208

105.00

 16:08:26

00070766754TRLO0

XLON

3904

105.00

 16:11:26

00070766873TRLO0

XLON

2375

105.00

 16:11:26

00070766874TRLO0

XLON

3904

105.00

 16:13:26

00070766942TRLO0

XLON

2654

105.00

 16:13:26

00070766943TRLO0

XLON

3904

105.00

 16:16:26

00070767129TRLO0

XLON

534

105.00

 16:16:26

00070767130TRLO0

XLON

1539

105.00

 16:16:26

00070767131TRLO0

XLON

3904

105.00

 16:21:26

00070767472TRLO0

XLON

243

105.00

 16:21:26

00070767473TRLO0

XLON

1099

105.00

 16:21:26

00070767474TRLO0

XLON

877

105.00

 16:21:26

00070767475TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 336595
EQS News ID: 1954563

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1954563&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten