Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
30-Jul-2024 / 17:16 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

30 July 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

30 July 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

249,471

Highest price paid per share:

113.50p

Lowest price paid per share:

111.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

112.4850p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 343,524,558 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (343,524,558) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

112.4850p

249,471

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1429

111.00

 08:30:25

00070806854TRLO0

XLON

714

111.00

 08:30:25

00070806855TRLO0

XLON

5285

112.50

 08:42:01

00070807501TRLO0

XLON

7956

112.50

 08:42:01

00070807502TRLO0

XLON

5322

113.00

 08:49:03

00070808096TRLO0

XLON

488

113.00

 08:49:03

00070808097TRLO0

XLON

4286

112.50

 08:55:05

00070808399TRLO0

XLON

3750

112.50

 08:55:05

00070808400TRLO0

XLON

6183

112.00

 09:29:05

00070811029TRLO0

XLON

1247

112.00

 09:29:05

00070811030TRLO0

XLON

14948

112.50

 09:53:05

00070812411TRLO0

XLON

14835

112.50

 09:53:05

00070812412TRLO0

XLON

11631

112.50

 09:53:05

00070812413TRLO0

XLON

6405

113.00

 10:11:35

00070813595TRLO0

XLON

6847

113.00

 10:14:41

00070813783TRLO0

XLON

6034

113.00

 10:18:41

00070814027TRLO0

XLON

5961

113.00

 10:22:41

00070814383TRLO0

XLON

373

112.50

 10:30:39

00070814806TRLO0

XLON

7323

112.50

 10:30:39

00070814807TRLO0

XLON

1315

112.00

 10:30:39

00070814817TRLO0

XLON

6606

112.00

 10:30:39

00070814818TRLO0

XLON

1414

112.00

 11:47:31

00070818328TRLO0

XLON

3320

112.00

 11:47:31

00070818329TRLO0

XLON

1220

112.00

 11:47:31

00070818330TRLO0

XLON

4631

112.00

 11:47:31

00070818331TRLO0

XLON

521

112.00

 12:59:51

00070821005TRLO0

XLON

6838

112.50

 13:21:59

00070822057TRLO0

XLON

6637

112.50

 13:27:59

00070822372TRLO0

XLON

7274

112.50

 13:38:59

00070822930TRLO0

XLON

6005

112.50

 13:43:59

00070823119TRLO0

XLON

1487

112.50

 13:58:30

00070823834TRLO0

XLON

6801

112.50

 14:28:04

00070826148TRLO0

XLON

6218

112.50

 14:39:04

00070827725TRLO0

XLON

7306

112.50

 14:48:04

00070828448TRLO0

XLON

4664

112.50

 14:57:11

00070828977TRLO0

XLON

2198

113.50

 15:01:14

00070829203TRLO0

XLON

7226

113.00

 15:04:13

00070829363TRLO0

XLON

2725

112.50

 15:04:40

00070829386TRLO0

XLON

5743

112.50

 15:04:40

00070829387TRLO0

XLON

1193

112.50

 15:04:40

00070829388TRLO0

XLON

6218

112.50

 15:42:00

00070832791TRLO0

XLON

7200

112.50

 15:46:00

00070833178TRLO0

XLON

1317

112.50

 15:51:00

00070833635TRLO0

XLON

1312

112.50

 15:51:00

00070833636TRLO0

XLON

53

112.50

 15:51:00

00070833637TRLO0

XLON

1

112.50

 15:51:00

00070833638TRLO0

XLON

521

112.50

 15:51:00

00070833639TRLO0

XLON

6592

112.50

 15:51:00

00070833640TRLO0

XLON

63

112.50

 15:51:00

00070833641TRLO0

XLON

2048

112.50

 15:51:00

00070833642TRLO0

XLON

1000

112.50

 15:54:20

00070833933TRLO0

XLON

1334

112.50

 15:54:20

00070833934TRLO0

XLON

1265

112.50

 15:54:20

00070833935TRLO0

XLON

53

112.50

 15:54:20

00070833936TRLO0

XLON

3036

112.50

 15:54:20

00070833937TRLO0

XLON

1307

112.50

 15:58:00

00070834151TRLO0

XLON

1351

112.50

 15:58:00

00070834152TRLO0

XLON

3802

112.50

 15:58:00

00070834153TRLO0

XLON

6795

111.50

 16:17:59

00070835385TRLO0

XLON

157

111.50

 16:18:07

00070835394TRLO0

XLON

20

111.50

 16:18:16

00070835397TRLO0

XLON

42

111.50

 16:18:18

00070835398TRLO0

XLON

171

111.50

 16:19:47

00070835453TRLO0

XLON

17

111.50

 16:19:56

00070835460TRLO0

XLON

43

111.50

 16:19:58

00070835464TRLO0

XLON

1259

111.50

 16:20:16

00070835507TRLO0

XLON

135

111.50

 16:21:27

00070835609TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 337461
EQS News ID: 1957421

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

