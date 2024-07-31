31.07.2024 18:13:45

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

31-Jul-2024 / 17:13 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

31 July 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

31 July 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

250,000

Highest price paid per share:

114.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

110.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

112.6456p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 343,274,558 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (343,274,558) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

112.6456p

250,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

7469

110.50

 09:00:32

00070839498TRLO0

XLON

69

112.50

 10:01:19

00070841366TRLO0

XLON

2000

112.50

 10:01:19

00070841367TRLO0

XLON

84

112.50

 10:01:19

00070841368TRLO0

XLON

2

112.50

 10:01:19

00070841369TRLO0

XLON

67

112.50

 10:01:19

00070841370TRLO0

XLON

3166

113.00

 10:02:22

00070841428TRLO0

XLON

28068

113.00

 10:02:22

00070841429TRLO0

XLON

671

113.50

 10:02:22

00070841434TRLO0

XLON

41

113.50

 10:47:11

00070842608TRLO0

XLON

3123

113.50

 10:47:11

00070842609TRLO0

XLON

2000

113.50

 10:47:11

00070842610TRLO0

XLON

6961

113.50

 11:05:06

00070843116TRLO0

XLON

25024

113.50

 11:05:06

00070843117TRLO0

XLON

3061

113.50

 11:05:06

00070843118TRLO0

XLON

3117

114.00

 11:05:06

00070843119TRLO0

XLON

1357

114.00

 11:05:06

00070843120TRLO0

XLON

5364

114.00

 11:05:06

00070843121TRLO0

XLON

1312

114.00

 11:05:06

00070843122TRLO0

XLON

3617

114.00

 11:05:06

00070843123TRLO0

XLON

2300

114.00

 11:13:55

00070843378TRLO0

XLON

4608

114.00

 11:13:55

00070843379TRLO0

XLON

4482

113.50

 11:16:30

00070843434TRLO0

XLON

2155

113.50

 11:16:30

00070843435TRLO0

XLON

1179

113.00

 11:16:30

00070843436TRLO0

XLON

7517

113.00

 11:16:30

00070843437TRLO0

XLON

2024

112.50

 11:47:56

00070844106TRLO0

XLON

5162

112.50

 11:47:56

00070844107TRLO0

XLON

7249

112.00

 12:25:34

00070844981TRLO0

XLON

40

112.00

 12:25:34

00070844982TRLO0

XLON

1845

112.00

 12:25:34

00070844983TRLO0

XLON

6211

112.00

 12:25:45

00070844985TRLO0

XLON

2110

111.50

 12:25:48

00070844986TRLO0

XLON

4607

111.50

 12:26:33

00070845002TRLO0

XLON

5866

111.50

 14:12:03

00070847817TRLO0

XLON

358

111.50

 14:32:16

00070848460TRLO0

XLON

4434

111.50

 15:11:16

00070850052TRLO0

XLON

566

111.50

 15:11:16

00070850053TRLO0

XLON

3435

111.50

 15:11:16

00070850054TRLO0

XLON

1401

111.50

 15:11:16

00070850055TRLO0

XLON

557

111.50

 15:16:16

00070850224TRLO0

XLON

3373

111.50

 15:16:16

00070850225TRLO0

XLON

7515

111.50

 15:16:16

00070850226TRLO0

XLON

15518

112.00

 15:39:54

00070851073TRLO0

XLON

5199

112.00

 15:39:54

00070851074TRLO0

XLON

5199

112.00

 15:39:54

00070851082TRLO0

XLON

3377

112.00

 15:39:54

00070851085TRLO0

XLON

542

112.00

 15:39:54

00070851086TRLO0

XLON

1030

112.00

 15:39:54

00070851087TRLO0

XLON

369

112.00

 15:39:54

00070851088TRLO0

XLON

2480

112.00

 15:39:54

00070851089TRLO0

XLON

7691

112.00

 16:03:10

00070852381TRLO0

XLON

2579

112.00

 16:03:10

00070852382TRLO0

XLON

1832

113.00

 16:18:20

00070853186TRLO0

XLON

1400

113.00

 16:18:20

00070853187TRLO0

XLON

123

113.00

 16:18:20

00070853188TRLO0

XLON

3711

113.00

 16:18:20

00070853189TRLO0

XLON

3000

113.00

 16:19:20

00070853240TRLO0

XLON

4938

113.00

 16:19:20

00070853241TRLO0

XLON

3000

113.00

 16:21:10

00070853482TRLO0

XLON

540

113.00

 16:21:10

00070853483TRLO0

XLON

1500

113.00

 16:21:10

00070853484TRLO0

XLON

1708

113.00

 16:21:10

00070853485TRLO0

XLON

1980

113.00

 16:22:10

00070853550TRLO0

XLON

6717

113.00

 16:22:10

00070853551TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 337759
EQS News ID: 1958525

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1958525&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs 1,28 0,79% Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX gibt nach -- DAX fällt -- Asiens Märkte im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert tief im Minus. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen