Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

08-Aug-2024 / 17:02 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

8 August 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

8 August 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

168,482

Highest price paid per share:

102.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

97.20p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

100.1711p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 341,429,024 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (341,429,024) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

100.1711p

168,482

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

2955

97.20

 08:17:18

00070963873TRLO0

XLON

4743

97.20

 08:17:18

00070963874TRLO0

XLON

14090

97.20

 08:17:18

00070963875TRLO0

XLON

80

97.20

 08:17:18

00070963876TRLO0

XLON

7812

99.00

 08:59:13

00070965578TRLO0

XLON

7346

98.80

 08:59:19

00070965583TRLO0

XLON

4786

98.60

 09:08:48

00070966165TRLO0

XLON

922

98.60

 09:08:48

00070966166TRLO0

XLON

1049

98.60

 09:08:48

00070966167TRLO0

XLON

192

98.60

 09:23:49

00070966750TRLO0

XLON

7429

99.60

 10:45:23

00070968771TRLO0

XLON

553

100.50

 11:48:06

00070970335TRLO0

XLON

6447

102.00

 11:49:21

00070970380TRLO0

XLON

4256

102.00

 11:49:21

00070970381TRLO0

XLON

1800

102.00

 11:49:21

00070970382TRLO0

XLON

3717

102.00

 11:49:21

00070970383TRLO0

XLON

2278

102.00

 11:49:21

00070970384TRLO0

XLON

20656

102.00

 11:49:21

00070970385TRLO0

XLON

7915

101.50

 11:50:33

00070970409TRLO0

XLON

6486

101.00

 11:50:33

00070970410TRLO0

XLON

7501

100.50

 11:57:02

00070970565TRLO0

XLON

674

100.00

 11:57:03

00070970566TRLO0

XLON

1160

100.00

 11:57:03

00070970567TRLO0

XLON

2000

100.00

 12:08:02

00070970753TRLO0

XLON

1248

100.00

 12:08:02

00070970754TRLO0

XLON

3217

100.00

 12:08:02

00070970755TRLO0

XLON

3495

99.80

 12:57:13

00070971529TRLO0

XLON

1577

99.80

 12:57:19

00070971543TRLO0

XLON

1912

99.80

 13:10:18

00070971756TRLO0

XLON

12829

100.50

 15:25:51

00070975657TRLO0

XLON

7822

100.50

 15:25:51

00070975658TRLO0

XLON

6650

100.50

 15:25:51

00070975659TRLO0

XLON

12885

100.50

 15:25:51

00070975660TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


