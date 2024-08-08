Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

8 August 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 8 August 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 168,482 Highest price paid per share: 102.00p Lowest price paid per share: 97.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 100.1711p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 341,429,024 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (341,429,024) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 100.1711p 168,482

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 2955 97.20 08:17:18 00070963873TRLO0 XLON 4743 97.20 08:17:18 00070963874TRLO0 XLON 14090 97.20 08:17:18 00070963875TRLO0 XLON 80 97.20 08:17:18 00070963876TRLO0 XLON 7812 99.00 08:59:13 00070965578TRLO0 XLON 7346 98.80 08:59:19 00070965583TRLO0 XLON 4786 98.60 09:08:48 00070966165TRLO0 XLON 922 98.60 09:08:48 00070966166TRLO0 XLON 1049 98.60 09:08:48 00070966167TRLO0 XLON 192 98.60 09:23:49 00070966750TRLO0 XLON 7429 99.60 10:45:23 00070968771TRLO0 XLON 553 100.50 11:48:06 00070970335TRLO0 XLON 6447 102.00 11:49:21 00070970380TRLO0 XLON 4256 102.00 11:49:21 00070970381TRLO0 XLON 1800 102.00 11:49:21 00070970382TRLO0 XLON 3717 102.00 11:49:21 00070970383TRLO0 XLON 2278 102.00 11:49:21 00070970384TRLO0 XLON 20656 102.00 11:49:21 00070970385TRLO0 XLON 7915 101.50 11:50:33 00070970409TRLO0 XLON 6486 101.00 11:50:33 00070970410TRLO0 XLON 7501 100.50 11:57:02 00070970565TRLO0 XLON 674 100.00 11:57:03 00070970566TRLO0 XLON 1160 100.00 11:57:03 00070970567TRLO0 XLON 2000 100.00 12:08:02 00070970753TRLO0 XLON 1248 100.00 12:08:02 00070970754TRLO0 XLON 3217 100.00 12:08:02 00070970755TRLO0 XLON 3495 99.80 12:57:13 00070971529TRLO0 XLON 1577 99.80 12:57:19 00070971543TRLO0 XLON 1912 99.80 13:10:18 00070971756TRLO0 XLON 12829 100.50 15:25:51 00070975657TRLO0 XLON 7822 100.50 15:25:51 00070975658TRLO0 XLON 6650 100.50 15:25:51 00070975659TRLO0 XLON 12885 100.50 15:25:51 00070975660TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse