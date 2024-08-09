Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

09.08.2024 18:07:57

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
09-Aug-2024 / 17:07 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

9 August 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

9 August 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

115,673

Highest price paid per share:

105.50p

Lowest price paid per share:

102.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

103.7302p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 341,313,351 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (341,313,351) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

103.7302p

115,673

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

6638

104.00

 08:51:37

00070980020TRLO0

XLON

2802

103.50

 08:51:37

00070980021TRLO0

XLON

4770

103.50

 08:51:37

00070980022TRLO0

XLON

7798

105.50

 10:55:23

00070983856TRLO0

XLON

6637

105.50

 10:55:23

00070983857TRLO0

XLON

6204

105.00

 11:00:30

00070984010TRLO0

XLON

2064

105.00

 11:00:30

00070984011TRLO0

XLON

6666

104.50

 11:00:41

00070984012TRLO0

XLON

4987

103.50

 12:58:35

00070986156TRLO0

XLON

2913

103.50

 12:58:36

00070986158TRLO0

XLON

3708

104.00

 12:58:56

00070986161TRLO0

XLON

638

104.00

 12:58:56

00070986162TRLO0

XLON

1346

104.00

 12:58:56

00070986163TRLO0

XLON

1383

104.00

 12:58:56

00070986164TRLO0

XLON

3708

104.00

 13:13:56

00070986404TRLO0

XLON

6909

104.00

 13:13:56

00070986405TRLO0

XLON

425

104.00

 13:13:56

00070986406TRLO0

XLON

1230

103.00

 14:49:57

00070989522TRLO0

XLON

3633

103.00

 14:49:57

00070989523TRLO0

XLON

3945

103.00

 14:49:58

00070989524TRLO0

XLON

12305

103.00

 14:50:40

00070989551TRLO0

XLON

561

103.00

 14:50:40

00070989552TRLO0

XLON

6636

102.00

 14:53:25

00070989646TRLO0

XLON

5593

102.00

 15:32:22

00070990529TRLO0

XLON

1089

102.00

 15:32:22

00070990530TRLO0

XLON

1017

103.00

 16:07:57

00070991522TRLO0

XLON

1640

103.00

 16:07:57

00070991523TRLO0

XLON

1

103.00

 16:07:57

00070991524TRLO0

XLON

2811

103.00

 16:07:57

00070991525TRLO0

XLON

704

103.00

 16:07:57

00070991526TRLO0

XLON

4476

103.50

 16:10:41

00070991749TRLO0

XLON

436

104.00

 16:24:41

00070993065TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 339809
EQS News ID: 1965289

 
