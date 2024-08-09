Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

9 August 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 9 August 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 115,673 Highest price paid per share: 105.50p Lowest price paid per share: 102.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 103.7302p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 341,313,351 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (341,313,351) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 103.7302p 115,673

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 6638 104.00 08:51:37 00070980020TRLO0 XLON 2802 103.50 08:51:37 00070980021TRLO0 XLON 4770 103.50 08:51:37 00070980022TRLO0 XLON 7798 105.50 10:55:23 00070983856TRLO0 XLON 6637 105.50 10:55:23 00070983857TRLO0 XLON 6204 105.00 11:00:30 00070984010TRLO0 XLON 2064 105.00 11:00:30 00070984011TRLO0 XLON 6666 104.50 11:00:41 00070984012TRLO0 XLON 4987 103.50 12:58:35 00070986156TRLO0 XLON 2913 103.50 12:58:36 00070986158TRLO0 XLON 3708 104.00 12:58:56 00070986161TRLO0 XLON 638 104.00 12:58:56 00070986162TRLO0 XLON 1346 104.00 12:58:56 00070986163TRLO0 XLON 1383 104.00 12:58:56 00070986164TRLO0 XLON 3708 104.00 13:13:56 00070986404TRLO0 XLON 6909 104.00 13:13:56 00070986405TRLO0 XLON 425 104.00 13:13:56 00070986406TRLO0 XLON 1230 103.00 14:49:57 00070989522TRLO0 XLON 3633 103.00 14:49:57 00070989523TRLO0 XLON 3945 103.00 14:49:58 00070989524TRLO0 XLON 12305 103.00 14:50:40 00070989551TRLO0 XLON 561 103.00 14:50:40 00070989552TRLO0 XLON 6636 102.00 14:53:25 00070989646TRLO0 XLON 5593 102.00 15:32:22 00070990529TRLO0 XLON 1089 102.00 15:32:22 00070990530TRLO0 XLON 1017 103.00 16:07:57 00070991522TRLO0 XLON 1640 103.00 16:07:57 00070991523TRLO0 XLON 1 103.00 16:07:57 00070991524TRLO0 XLON 2811 103.00 16:07:57 00070991525TRLO0 XLON 704 103.00 16:07:57 00070991526TRLO0 XLON 4476 103.50 16:10:41 00070991749TRLO0 XLON 436 104.00 16:24:41 00070993065TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

