Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

12.08.2024 18:02:49

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
12-Aug-2024 / 17:02 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

12 August 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

12 August 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

209,785

Highest price paid per share:

103.50p

Lowest price paid per share:

99.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

100.9813p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 341,103,566 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (341,103,566) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

100.9813p

209,785

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

76

103.50

 09:55:38

00070996054TRLO0

XLON

182

103.50

 09:55:38

00070996055TRLO0

XLON

76

103.50

 09:55:38

00070996056TRLO0

XLON

7666

103.50

 10:04:11

00070996241TRLO0

XLON

8050

103.50

 10:04:11

00070996242TRLO0

XLON

2000

103.50

 10:04:11

00070996243TRLO0

XLON

11429

103.50

 10:04:11

00070996244TRLO0

XLON

252

103.50

 10:04:11

00070996245TRLO0

XLON

7885

102.50

 10:06:09

00070996312TRLO0

XLON

8588

101.50

 10:50:59

00070996915TRLO0

XLON

19215

101.50

 10:50:59

00070996916TRLO0

XLON

8764

101.50

 10:54:07

00070996942TRLO0

XLON

8417

101.00

 10:55:00

00070996972TRLO0

XLON

7910

100.00

 10:55:00

00070996973TRLO0

XLON

14363

100.00

 10:55:00

00070996974TRLO0

XLON

8078

100.00

 12:18:18

00070998316TRLO0

XLON

10000

100.50

 12:55:23

00070998774TRLO0

XLON

6711

100.50

 12:55:23

00070998775TRLO0

XLON

8533

101.50

 14:18:01

00071000219TRLO0

XLON

7240

100.00

 14:51:39

00071000794TRLO1

XLON

965

100.00

 14:51:39

00071000795TRLO1

XLON

6384

100.00

 14:51:39

00071000796TRLO1

XLON

8469

99.00

 15:16:14

00071001612TRLO1

XLON

23000

100.00

 15:41:05

00071002570TRLO1

XLON

41

100.00

 15:41:05

00071002571TRLO1

XLON

109

100.00

 15:41:05

00071002572TRLO1

XLON

2452

100.50

 15:42:38

00071002630TRLO1

XLON

955

100.50

 15:42:38

00071002631TRLO1

XLON

1892

100.50

 15:42:38

00071002632TRLO1

XLON

1709

100.50

 15:42:38

00071002633TRLO1

XLON

3538

100.50

 15:42:44

00071002634TRLO1

XLON

1750

100.50

 15:42:44

00071002635TRLO1

XLON

5179

100.00

 15:42:51

00071002636TRLO1

XLON

307

100.00

 15:49:12

00071002810TRLO1

XLON

2472

100.00

 16:13:44

00071003967TRLO1

XLON

2508

100.00

 16:15:47

00071004139TRLO1

XLON

2620

100.00

 16:15:47

00071004140TRLO1

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
