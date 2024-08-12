Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

12 August 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 12 August 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 209,785 Highest price paid per share: 103.50p Lowest price paid per share: 99.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 100.9813p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 341,103,566 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (341,103,566) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 100.9813p 209,785

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 76 103.50 09:55:38 00070996054TRLO0 XLON 182 103.50 09:55:38 00070996055TRLO0 XLON 76 103.50 09:55:38 00070996056TRLO0 XLON 7666 103.50 10:04:11 00070996241TRLO0 XLON 8050 103.50 10:04:11 00070996242TRLO0 XLON 2000 103.50 10:04:11 00070996243TRLO0 XLON 11429 103.50 10:04:11 00070996244TRLO0 XLON 252 103.50 10:04:11 00070996245TRLO0 XLON 7885 102.50 10:06:09 00070996312TRLO0 XLON 8588 101.50 10:50:59 00070996915TRLO0 XLON 19215 101.50 10:50:59 00070996916TRLO0 XLON 8764 101.50 10:54:07 00070996942TRLO0 XLON 8417 101.00 10:55:00 00070996972TRLO0 XLON 7910 100.00 10:55:00 00070996973TRLO0 XLON 14363 100.00 10:55:00 00070996974TRLO0 XLON 8078 100.00 12:18:18 00070998316TRLO0 XLON 10000 100.50 12:55:23 00070998774TRLO0 XLON 6711 100.50 12:55:23 00070998775TRLO0 XLON 8533 101.50 14:18:01 00071000219TRLO0 XLON 7240 100.00 14:51:39 00071000794TRLO1 XLON 965 100.00 14:51:39 00071000795TRLO1 XLON 6384 100.00 14:51:39 00071000796TRLO1 XLON 8469 99.00 15:16:14 00071001612TRLO1 XLON 23000 100.00 15:41:05 00071002570TRLO1 XLON 41 100.00 15:41:05 00071002571TRLO1 XLON 109 100.00 15:41:05 00071002572TRLO1 XLON 2452 100.50 15:42:38 00071002630TRLO1 XLON 955 100.50 15:42:38 00071002631TRLO1 XLON 1892 100.50 15:42:38 00071002632TRLO1 XLON 1709 100.50 15:42:38 00071002633TRLO1 XLON 3538 100.50 15:42:44 00071002634TRLO1 XLON 1750 100.50 15:42:44 00071002635TRLO1 XLON 5179 100.00 15:42:51 00071002636TRLO1 XLON 307 100.00 15:49:12 00071002810TRLO1 XLON 2472 100.00 16:13:44 00071003967TRLO1 XLON 2508 100.00 16:15:47 00071004139TRLO1 XLON 2620 100.00 16:15:47 00071004140TRLO1 XLON

