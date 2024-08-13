Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

13 August 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 13 August 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 128,948 Highest price paid per share: 102.00p Lowest price paid per share: 99.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 100.9613p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 340,974,618 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (340,974,618) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 100.9613p 128,948

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 8362 100.00 09:22:48 00071007985TRLO1 XLON 415 99.60 09:22:48 00071007987TRLO1 XLON 7508 99.60 09:22:48 00071007986TRLO1 XLON 661 101.50 10:54:42 00071009991TRLO1 XLON 3680 102.00 10:55:25 00071009995TRLO1 XLON 1421 102.00 10:55:25 00071009994TRLO1 XLON 2627 102.00 10:55:25 00071009993TRLO1 XLON 187 102.00 10:55:29 00071010000TRLO1 XLON 17033 102.00 10:55:29 00071009999TRLO1 XLON 6514 102.00 10:55:29 00071009998TRLO1 XLON 4038 102.00 10:55:29 00071009997TRLO1 XLON 1040 102.00 10:55:29 00071010001TRLO1 XLON 7754 101.50 11:00:20 00071010104TRLO1 XLON 1062 101.00 11:08:30 00071010230TRLO1 XLON 2620 101.00 11:08:30 00071010232TRLO1 XLON 4251 101.00 11:08:30 00071010231TRLO1 XLON 4200 101.00 11:22:32 00071010449TRLO1 XLON 3016 101.00 11:29:58 00071010597TRLO1 XLON 8182 100.50 11:29:58 00071010598TRLO1 XLON 1152 100.50 12:16:58 00071011216TRLO1 XLON 3500 100.50 12:16:58 00071011215TRLO1 XLON 9696 100.50 12:16:58 00071011214TRLO1 XLON 1640 100.50 12:16:58 00071011213TRLO1 XLON 1528 100.50 13:04:49 00071011968TRLO1 XLON 2858 100.50 13:04:49 00071011967TRLO1 XLON 10000 100.50 13:04:49 00071011966TRLO1 XLON 3622 100.50 14:17:01 00071013954TRLO1 XLON 2881 100.50 14:17:01 00071013953TRLO1 XLON 7500 100.50 14:17:01 00071013952TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse4