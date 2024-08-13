Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

13.08.2024 18:10:00

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
13-Aug-2024 / 17:10 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

13 August 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

13 August 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

128,948

Highest price paid per share:

102.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

99.60p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

100.9613p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 340,974,618 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (340,974,618) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

100.9613p

128,948

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

8362

100.00

 09:22:48

00071007985TRLO1

XLON

415

99.60

 09:22:48

00071007987TRLO1

XLON

7508

99.60

 09:22:48

00071007986TRLO1

XLON

661

101.50

 10:54:42

00071009991TRLO1

XLON

3680

102.00

 10:55:25

00071009995TRLO1

XLON

1421

102.00

 10:55:25

00071009994TRLO1

XLON

2627

102.00

 10:55:25

00071009993TRLO1

XLON

187

102.00

 10:55:29

00071010000TRLO1

XLON

17033

102.00

 10:55:29

00071009999TRLO1

XLON

6514

102.00

 10:55:29

00071009998TRLO1

XLON

4038

102.00

 10:55:29

00071009997TRLO1

XLON

1040

102.00

 10:55:29

00071010001TRLO1

XLON

7754

101.50

 11:00:20

00071010104TRLO1

XLON

1062

101.00

 11:08:30

00071010230TRLO1

XLON

2620

101.00

 11:08:30

00071010232TRLO1

XLON

4251

101.00

 11:08:30

00071010231TRLO1

XLON

4200

101.00

 11:22:32

00071010449TRLO1

XLON

3016

101.00

 11:29:58

00071010597TRLO1

XLON

8182

100.50

 11:29:58

00071010598TRLO1

XLON

1152

100.50

 12:16:58

00071011216TRLO1

XLON

3500

100.50

 12:16:58

00071011215TRLO1

XLON

9696

100.50

 12:16:58

00071011214TRLO1

XLON

1640

100.50

 12:16:58

00071011213TRLO1

XLON

1528

100.50

 13:04:49

00071011968TRLO1

XLON

2858

100.50

 13:04:49

00071011967TRLO1

XLON

10000

100.50

 13:04:49

00071011966TRLO1

XLON

3622

100.50

 14:17:01

00071013954TRLO1

XLON

2881

100.50

 14:17:01

00071013953TRLO1

XLON

7500

100.50

 14:17:01

00071013952TRLO1

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse4

 

 


ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 340371
EQS News ID: 1967335

 
