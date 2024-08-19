Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

19 August 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 19 August 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 155,417 Highest price paid per share: 103.50p Lowest price paid per share: 102.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 103.1343p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 340,336,548 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (340,336,548) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 103.1343p 155,417

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 4703 103.00 08:16:02 00071061912TRLO0 XLON 3365 103.00 08:16:02 00071061911TRLO0 XLON 464 103.50 08:18:13 00071061942TRLO0 XLON 1370 103.50 08:18:13 00071061943TRLO0 XLON 637 103.50 08:18:13 00071061944TRLO0 XLON 3020 103.50 08:18:14 00071061945TRLO0 XLON 4417 103.50 08:18:14 00071061946TRLO0 XLON 1400 103.50 08:20:03 00071061962TRLO0 XLON 6680 103.50 08:20:03 00071061963TRLO0 XLON 7842 103.00 08:24:11 00071062038TRLO0 XLON 7941 103.00 08:37:26 00071062306TRLO0 XLON 8770 102.50 08:37:27 00071062313TRLO0 XLON 3000 103.00 08:37:27 00071062316TRLO0 XLON 638 103.00 08:37:27 00071062318TRLO0 XLON 819 103.00 08:37:27 00071062319TRLO0 XLON 3574 103.00 08:37:27 00071062320TRLO0 XLON 8149 102.00 09:28:02 00071063129TRLO0 XLON 105 102.00 09:56:51 00071063598TRLO0 XLON 210 102.00 09:56:51 00071063599TRLO0 XLON 1300 102.00 09:56:51 00071063600TRLO0 XLON 945 102.00 09:56:51 00071063601TRLO0 XLON 987 102.00 09:57:01 00071063616TRLO0 XLON 654 102.00 09:57:01 00071063617TRLO0 XLON 1300 102.00 09:57:01 00071063618TRLO0 XLON 805 102.00 09:57:01 00071063619TRLO0 XLON 4274 102.00 09:57:01 00071063620TRLO0 XLON 619 103.50 12:04:35 00071065292TRLO0 XLON 693 103.50 12:04:35 00071065293TRLO0 XLON 3 103.50 12:04:35 00071065294TRLO0 XLON 50000 103.50 12:59:32 00071066058TRLO0 XLON 7303 103.50 15:04:12 00071068400TRLO0 XLON 11372 103.50 15:04:12 00071068401TRLO0 XLON 928 103.00 15:04:12 00071068408TRLO0 XLON 7130 103.00 15:04:12 00071068409TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse