19.08.2024 18:01:25

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

19-Aug-2024 / 17:01 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

19 August 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

19 August 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

155,417

Highest price paid per share:

103.50p

Lowest price paid per share:

102.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

103.1343p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 340,336,548 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (340,336,548) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

103.1343p

155,417

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

4703

103.00

 08:16:02

00071061912TRLO0

XLON

3365

103.00

 08:16:02

00071061911TRLO0

XLON

464

103.50

 08:18:13

00071061942TRLO0

XLON

1370

103.50

 08:18:13

00071061943TRLO0

XLON

637

103.50

 08:18:13

00071061944TRLO0

XLON

3020

103.50

 08:18:14

00071061945TRLO0

XLON

4417

103.50

 08:18:14

00071061946TRLO0

XLON

1400

103.50

 08:20:03

00071061962TRLO0

XLON

6680

103.50

 08:20:03

00071061963TRLO0

XLON

7842

103.00

 08:24:11

00071062038TRLO0

XLON

7941

103.00

 08:37:26

00071062306TRLO0

XLON

8770

102.50

 08:37:27

00071062313TRLO0

XLON

3000

103.00

 08:37:27

00071062316TRLO0

XLON

638

103.00

 08:37:27

00071062318TRLO0

XLON

819

103.00

 08:37:27

00071062319TRLO0

XLON

3574

103.00

 08:37:27

00071062320TRLO0

XLON

8149

102.00

 09:28:02

00071063129TRLO0

XLON

105

102.00

 09:56:51

00071063598TRLO0

XLON

210

102.00

 09:56:51

00071063599TRLO0

XLON

1300

102.00

 09:56:51

00071063600TRLO0

XLON

945

102.00

 09:56:51

00071063601TRLO0

XLON

987

102.00

 09:57:01

00071063616TRLO0

XLON

654

102.00

 09:57:01

00071063617TRLO0

XLON

1300

102.00

 09:57:01

00071063618TRLO0

XLON

805

102.00

 09:57:01

00071063619TRLO0

XLON

4274

102.00

 09:57:01

00071063620TRLO0

XLON

619

103.50

 12:04:35

00071065292TRLO0

XLON

693

103.50

 12:04:35

00071065293TRLO0

XLON

3

103.50

 12:04:35

00071065294TRLO0

XLON

50000

103.50

 12:59:32

00071066058TRLO0

XLON

7303

103.50

 15:04:12

00071068400TRLO0

XLON

11372

103.50

 15:04:12

00071068401TRLO0

XLON

928

103.00

 15:04:12

00071068408TRLO0

XLON

7130

103.00

 15:04:12

00071068409TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 341486
EQS News ID: 1970857

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1970857&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs 1,16 0,87% Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentierten sich am Montag fester. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich freundlich. Die asiatischen Märkte fanden am Montag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen