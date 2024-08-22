22.08.2024 17:59:11

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
22-Aug-2024 / 16:59 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

22 August 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

22 August 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

240,308

Highest price paid per share:

107.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

104.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

106.4436p

 

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 339,828,526 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (339,828,526) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

106.4436p

240,308

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

35217

107.00

 10:03:00

00071107018TRLO0

XLON

100000

107.00

 12:40:46

00071110128TRLO0

XLON

2702

106.50

 14:41:08

00071113236TRLO0

XLON

1857

106.50

 14:41:08

00071113237TRLO0

XLON

2091

106.50

 14:41:08

00071113238TRLO0

XLON

5757

106.50

 14:41:08

00071113239TRLO0

XLON

2414

106.50

 14:41:08

00071113240TRLO0

XLON

6482

106.00

 14:43:05

00071113263TRLO0

XLON

3518

106.00

 14:43:05

00071113264TRLO0

XLON

638

106.00

 14:43:05

00071113265TRLO0

XLON

8155

106.00

 14:43:06

00071113271TRLO0

XLON

62

106.00

 15:22:47

00071114648TRLO0

XLON

1200

106.00

 15:22:47

00071114649TRLO0

XLON

3303

106.00

 15:22:47

00071114650TRLO0

XLON

373

106.00

 15:22:47

00071114651TRLO0

XLON

1513

106.00

 15:22:47

00071114652TRLO0

XLON

840

106.00

 15:22:47

00071114653TRLO0

XLON

1013

106.00

 15:22:47

00071114654TRLO0

XLON

634

106.00

 15:30:25

00071114953TRLO0

XLON

112

106.00

 15:30:25

00071114954TRLO0

XLON

897

106.00

 15:30:47

00071114975TRLO0

XLON

666

106.00

 15:30:47

00071114976TRLO0

XLON

310

106.00

 15:34:45

00071115175TRLO0

XLON

880

106.00

 15:34:45

00071115176TRLO0

XLON

666

106.00

 15:34:45

00071115177TRLO0

XLON

840

106.00

 15:34:45

00071115178TRLO0

XLON

1860

106.00

 15:34:45

00071115179TRLO0

XLON

1004

106.00

 15:34:45

00071115180TRLO0

XLON

152

106.00

 15:34:45

00071115181TRLO0

XLON

840

106.00

 15:35:55

00071115217TRLO0

XLON

3040

106.00

 15:35:55

00071115218TRLO0

XLON

981

106.00

 15:35:55

00071115219TRLO0

XLON

2708

106.00

 15:35:55

00071115220TRLO0

XLON

7453

105.50

 14:43:06

00071113274TRLO0

XLON

1361

105.50

 15:02:47

00071114111TRLO0

XLON

3434

105.50

 15:02:47

00071114112TRLO0

XLON

175

105.50

 15:02:47

00071114113TRLO0

XLON

6447

105.50

 15:22:47

00071114646TRLO0

XLON

1214

105.50

 15:22:47

00071114647TRLO0

XLON

8193

105.50

 15:34:36

00071115174TRLO0

XLON

6351

105.00

 15:47:29

00071115556TRLO0

XLON

363

105.00

 15:47:45

00071115560TRLO0

XLON

2459

105.00

 15:47:45

00071115561TRLO0

XLON

4965

105.00

 15:47:45

00071115562TRLO0

XLON

1366

104.50

 16:08:48

00071116414TRLO0

XLON

3802

104.50

 16:08:48

00071116415TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
