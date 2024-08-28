Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

28.08.2024 18:36:07

28-Aug-2024 / 17:36 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

28 August 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

28 August 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

186,126

Highest price paid per share:

105.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

103.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

104.7601p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 339,231,508 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (339,231,508) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

104.7601p

186,126

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

15531

105.00

 08:17:27

00071151961TRLO0

XLON

8375

105.00

 08:17:27

00071151962TRLO0

XLON

1625

105.00

 08:17:27

00071151963TRLO0

XLON

6758

104.50

 09:53:49

00071154701TRLO0

XLON

16126

104.50

 09:53:49

00071154702TRLO0

XLON

6546

104.50

 09:53:49

00071154703TRLO0

XLON

1400

104.50

 09:53:49

00071154704TRLO0

XLON

632

104.50

 09:53:49

00071154705TRLO0

XLON

1089

104.50

 09:53:49

00071154706TRLO0

XLON

1166

104.50

 09:53:49

00071154707TRLO0

XLON

3047

105.00

 09:57:49

00071154867TRLO0

XLON

4194

105.00

 09:57:49

00071154868TRLO0

XLON

3319

105.00

 09:57:50

00071154871TRLO0

XLON

3846

105.00

 09:57:50

00071154874TRLO0

XLON

2322

105.00

 09:58:18

00071154911TRLO0

XLON

1000

105.00

 09:58:18

00071154912TRLO0

XLON

3843

105.00

 09:58:18

00071154913TRLO0

XLON

3182

105.00

 09:59:18

00071154934TRLO0

XLON

3196

105.00

 09:59:18

00071154935TRLO0

XLON

1830

105.00

 10:04:18

00071155048TRLO0

XLON

4654

105.00

 10:04:18

00071155049TRLO0

XLON

366

105.00

 14:06:54

00071160412TRLO0

XLON

4871

105.00

 14:06:54

00071160413TRLO0

XLON

2192

105.00

 14:06:54

00071160414TRLO0

XLON

4520

105.00

 14:06:54

00071160415TRLO0

XLON

941

105.00

 14:06:54

00071160416TRLO0

XLON

1119

105.00

 14:07:14

00071160420TRLO0

XLON

933

105.00

 14:07:14

00071160421TRLO0

XLON

6548

105.00

 14:07:14

00071160422TRLO0

XLON

7116

105.00

 14:07:14

00071160423TRLO0

XLON

1568

105.00

 14:07:14

00071160424TRLO0

XLON

3188

105.00

 14:07:14

00071160425TRLO0

XLON

1221

105.00

 14:07:28

00071160444TRLO0

XLON

8096

105.00

 14:07:28

00071160445TRLO0

XLON

6557

104.50

 14:10:15

00071160497TRLO0

XLON

1019

104.00

 14:53:49

00071161903TRLO0

XLON

1416

105.00

 15:41:08

00071163924TRLO0

XLON

1121

105.00

 15:41:10

00071163927TRLO0

XLON

6159

105.00

 15:41:19

00071163932TRLO0

XLON

1119

105.00

 15:41:29

00071163940TRLO0

XLON

7369

105.00

 15:46:05

00071164069TRLO0

XLON

8061

104.50

 15:46:07

00071164070TRLO0

XLON

4148

104.00

 15:46:29

00071164103TRLO0

XLON

1119

104.00

 15:46:39

00071164127TRLO0

XLON

2569

104.00

 15:46:39

00071164128TRLO0

XLON

373

103.50

 15:55:58

00071164551TRLO0

XLON

1162

103.50

 15:56:01

00071164553TRLO0

XLON

1389

103.50

 15:56:09

00071164554TRLO0

XLON

2126

103.50

 15:57:49

00071164606TRLO0

XLON

1572

104.00

 16:17:55

00071165732TRLO0

XLON

1368

104.00

 16:18:09

00071165743TRLO0

XLON

1119

104.00

 16:19:45

00071165858TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 343442
EQS News ID: 1977155

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

