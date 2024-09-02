02.09.2024 17:41:54

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

02-Sep-2024

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

2 September 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

2 September 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

250,000

Highest price paid per share:

107.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

102.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

105.1712p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 338,677,874 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure 338,677,874 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

105.1712p

250,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

436

105.50

 09:14:14

00071199747TRLO0

XLON

436

105.50

 09:14:14

00071199748TRLO0

XLON

5205

105.50

 09:20:36

00071200033TRLO0

XLON

175

105.50

 09:26:16

00071200305TRLO0

XLON

1050

105.50

 09:26:16

00071200306TRLO0

XLON

7420

106.00

 09:34:14

00071200814TRLO0

XLON

12618

107.00

 10:00:24

00071201557TRLO0

XLON

11616

107.00

 10:00:24

00071201558TRLO0

XLON

14118

107.00

 10:00:24

00071201559TRLO0

XLON

12300

107.00

 10:00:24

00071201560TRLO0

XLON

100000

105.70

 11:28:26

00071203788TRLO0

XLON

6320

105.00

 12:10:24

00071204427TRLO0

XLON

10797

105.50

 12:10:24

00071204428TRLO0

XLON

3237

104.00

 13:38:43

00071206585TRLO0

XLON

3422

104.00

 13:38:43

00071206586TRLO0

XLON

3126

104.00

 13:39:05

00071206601TRLO0

XLON

3670

104.00

 13:39:05

00071206602TRLO0

XLON

202

104.00

 13:40:33

00071206631TRLO0

XLON

6614

103.50

 13:43:17

00071206708TRLO0

XLON

2006

102.50

 14:39:01

00071208063TRLO0

XLON

6

102.50

 14:50:15

00071208309TRLO0

XLON

2133

102.50

 14:50:15

00071208310TRLO0

XLON

2744

102.50

 14:50:15

00071208311TRLO0

XLON

6612

102.00

 15:55:46

00071210798TRLO0

XLON

3629

102.50

 16:05:57

00071211105TRLO0

XLON

1796

102.50

 16:05:57

00071211106TRLO0

XLON

1479

102.50

 16:05:57

00071211107TRLO0

XLON

559

102.50

 16:05:57

00071211108TRLO0

XLON

6367

102.50

 16:14:57

00071211442TRLO0

XLON

7563

102.50

 16:14:57

00071211443TRLO0

XLON

12344

102.50

 16:15:23

00071211460TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 344294
EQS News ID: 1979967

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

