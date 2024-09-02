Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

2 September 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 2 September 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 250,000 Highest price paid per share: 107.00p Lowest price paid per share: 102.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 105.1712p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 338,677,874 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure 338,677,874 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 105.1712p 250,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 436 105.50 09:14:14 00071199747TRLO0 XLON 436 105.50 09:14:14 00071199748TRLO0 XLON 5205 105.50 09:20:36 00071200033TRLO0 XLON 175 105.50 09:26:16 00071200305TRLO0 XLON 1050 105.50 09:26:16 00071200306TRLO0 XLON 7420 106.00 09:34:14 00071200814TRLO0 XLON 12618 107.00 10:00:24 00071201557TRLO0 XLON 11616 107.00 10:00:24 00071201558TRLO0 XLON 14118 107.00 10:00:24 00071201559TRLO0 XLON 12300 107.00 10:00:24 00071201560TRLO0 XLON 100000 105.70 11:28:26 00071203788TRLO0 XLON 6320 105.00 12:10:24 00071204427TRLO0 XLON 10797 105.50 12:10:24 00071204428TRLO0 XLON 3237 104.00 13:38:43 00071206585TRLO0 XLON 3422 104.00 13:38:43 00071206586TRLO0 XLON 3126 104.00 13:39:05 00071206601TRLO0 XLON 3670 104.00 13:39:05 00071206602TRLO0 XLON 202 104.00 13:40:33 00071206631TRLO0 XLON 6614 103.50 13:43:17 00071206708TRLO0 XLON 2006 102.50 14:39:01 00071208063TRLO0 XLON 6 102.50 14:50:15 00071208309TRLO0 XLON 2133 102.50 14:50:15 00071208310TRLO0 XLON 2744 102.50 14:50:15 00071208311TRLO0 XLON 6612 102.00 15:55:46 00071210798TRLO0 XLON 3629 102.50 16:05:57 00071211105TRLO0 XLON 1796 102.50 16:05:57 00071211106TRLO0 XLON 1479 102.50 16:05:57 00071211107TRLO0 XLON 559 102.50 16:05:57 00071211108TRLO0 XLON 6367 102.50 16:14:57 00071211442TRLO0 XLON 7563 102.50 16:14:57 00071211443TRLO0 XLON 12344 102.50 16:15:23 00071211460TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse