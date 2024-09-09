Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

9 September 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 9 September 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 147,640 Highest price paid per share: 130.00p Lowest price paid per share: 124.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 126.8737p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 337,930,234 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (337,930,234) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 126.8737p 147,640

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 7625 125.50 09:09:46 00071296895TRLO0 XLON 6408 125.00 09:15:46 00071297003TRLO0 XLON 6989 124.00 09:20:08 00071297136TRLO0 XLON 7079 124.00 09:25:55 00071297348TRLO0 XLON 6993 124.00 09:25:55 00071297349TRLO0 XLON 4500 125.00 09:28:02 00071297432TRLO0 XLON 3086 125.50 09:58:08 00071298432TRLO0 XLON 7569 126.00 10:00:12 00071298466TRLO0 XLON 7082 126.00 10:06:12 00071298602TRLO0 XLON 1260 126.00 10:12:51 00071298701TRLO0 XLON 5224 126.00 10:23:10 00071298874TRLO0 XLON 5868 126.00 10:24:47 00071298900TRLO0 XLON 1043 126.00 10:24:47 00071298901TRLO0 XLON 3584 126.50 10:32:49 00071299006TRLO0 XLON 3500 126.50 10:34:56 00071299037TRLO0 XLON 1050 126.50 10:34:56 00071299038TRLO0 XLON 2268 126.50 11:06:39 00071299651TRLO0 XLON 3500 126.50 11:06:59 00071299654TRLO0 XLON 3229 127.00 12:02:11 00071300907TRLO0 XLON 4616 127.00 12:02:11 00071300908TRLO0 XLON 62 127.50 12:14:49 00071301198TRLO0 XLON 3730 127.50 12:14:49 00071301199TRLO0 XLON 2998 127.50 12:14:49 00071301200TRLO0 XLON 15904 128.50 12:26:47 00071301426TRLO0 XLON 271 128.50 12:26:47 00071301427TRLO0 XLON 4104 128.50 12:41:24 00071301748TRLO0 XLON 1385 129.50 13:08:09 00071302229TRLO0 XLON 6537 130.00 14:39:00 00071305090TRLO0 XLON 994 130.00 14:39:00 00071305091TRLO0 XLON 4290 130.00 14:39:00 00071305092TRLO0 XLON 1121 130.00 14:39:00 00071305093TRLO0 XLON 933 130.00 14:39:00 00071305094TRLO0 XLON 4530 130.00 15:13:57 00071307359TRLO0 XLON 1979 130.00 16:00:08 00071310398TRLO0 XLON 4520 130.00 16:00:08 00071310399TRLO0 XLON 1809 130.00 16:00:08 00071310400TRLO0 XLON

