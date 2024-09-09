Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

09.09.2024 18:01:38

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
09-Sep-2024 / 17:01 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

9 September 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

9 September 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

147,640

Highest price paid per share:

130.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

124.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

126.8737p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 337,930,234 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (337,930,234) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

126.8737p

147,640

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

7625

125.50

 09:09:46

00071296895TRLO0

XLON

6408

125.00

 09:15:46

00071297003TRLO0

XLON

6989

124.00

 09:20:08

00071297136TRLO0

XLON

7079

124.00

 09:25:55

00071297348TRLO0

XLON

6993

124.00

 09:25:55

00071297349TRLO0

XLON

4500

125.00

 09:28:02

00071297432TRLO0

XLON

3086

125.50

 09:58:08

00071298432TRLO0

XLON

7569

126.00

 10:00:12

00071298466TRLO0

XLON

7082

126.00

 10:06:12

00071298602TRLO0

XLON

1260

126.00

 10:12:51

00071298701TRLO0

XLON

5224

126.00

 10:23:10

00071298874TRLO0

XLON

5868

126.00

 10:24:47

00071298900TRLO0

XLON

1043

126.00

 10:24:47

00071298901TRLO0

XLON

3584

126.50

 10:32:49

00071299006TRLO0

XLON

3500

126.50

 10:34:56

00071299037TRLO0

XLON

1050

126.50

 10:34:56

00071299038TRLO0

XLON

2268

126.50

 11:06:39

00071299651TRLO0

XLON

3500

126.50

 11:06:59

00071299654TRLO0

XLON

3229

127.00

 12:02:11

00071300907TRLO0

XLON

4616

127.00

 12:02:11

00071300908TRLO0

XLON

62

127.50

 12:14:49

00071301198TRLO0

XLON

3730

127.50

 12:14:49

00071301199TRLO0

XLON

2998

127.50

 12:14:49

00071301200TRLO0

XLON

15904

128.50

 12:26:47

00071301426TRLO0

XLON

271

128.50

 12:26:47

00071301427TRLO0

XLON

4104

128.50

 12:41:24

00071301748TRLO0

XLON

1385

129.50

 13:08:09

00071302229TRLO0

XLON

6537

130.00

 14:39:00

00071305090TRLO0

XLON

994

130.00

 14:39:00

00071305091TRLO0

XLON

4290

130.00

 14:39:00

00071305092TRLO0

XLON

1121

130.00

 14:39:00

00071305093TRLO0

XLON

933

130.00

 14:39:00

00071305094TRLO0

XLON

4530

130.00

 15:13:57

00071307359TRLO0

XLON

1979

130.00

 16:00:08

00071310398TRLO0

XLON

4520

130.00

 16:00:08

00071310399TRLO0

XLON

1809

130.00

 16:00:08

00071310400TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 345706
EQS News ID: 1984565

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

