Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
10-Sep-2024 / 16:41 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

10 September 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

10 September 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

250,000

Highest price paid per share:

128.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

121.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

124.0945p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 337,680,234 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (337,680,234) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

124.0945p

250,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1611

128.00

 08:59:19

00071314893TRLO0

XLON

6000

127.50

 09:19:24

00071315592TRLO0

XLON

72

127.50

 09:19:24

00071315593TRLO0

XLON

7837

127.00

 09:23:28

00071315763TRLO0

XLON

1738

126.50

 10:03:09

00071316970TRLO0

XLON

2556

126.50

 10:03:09

00071316971TRLO0

XLON

3223

126.50

 10:03:09

00071316972TRLO0

XLON

7231

126.00

 10:03:26

00071316978TRLO0

XLON

7768

126.00

 10:07:47

00071317052TRLO0

XLON

7403

125.50

 10:12:09

00071317192TRLO0

XLON

7320

124.50

 10:12:10

00071317193TRLO0

XLON

6000

126.00

 10:30:39

00071317690TRLO0

XLON

710

126.00

 10:30:39

00071317691TRLO0

XLON

4802

126.00

 10:34:52

00071317812TRLO0

XLON

1154

126.00

 10:34:52

00071317813TRLO0

XLON

309

126.00

 10:34:52

00071317814TRLO0

XLON

2700

125.50

 10:47:19

00071318279TRLO0

XLON

702

125.50

 10:47:19

00071318280TRLO0

XLON

3998

125.50

 11:29:19

00071319021TRLO0

XLON

2520

125.50

 11:29:19

00071319022TRLO0

XLON

2382

125.50

 11:29:19

00071319023TRLO0

XLON

3918

125.50

 11:29:19

00071319024TRLO0

XLON

711

125.50

 11:29:19

00071319025TRLO0

XLON

613

125.50

 11:29:19

00071319026TRLO0

XLON

649

125.00

 12:27:36

00071320237TRLO0

XLON

3000

125.00

 12:27:36

00071320238TRLO0

XLON

73

125.00

 12:27:36

00071320239TRLO0

XLON

1248

125.00

 12:27:36

00071320240TRLO0

XLON

1819

125.00

 12:27:36

00071320241TRLO0

XLON

2726

125.00

 12:28:25

00071320300TRLO0

XLON

2678

125.00

 12:28:25

00071320301TRLO0

XLON

1800

125.00

 12:28:25

00071320304TRLO0

XLON

55

125.00

 12:28:25

00071320306TRLO0

XLON

3813

124.00

 13:29:38

00071321423TRLO0

XLON

113

124.00

 13:29:38

00071321424TRLO0

XLON

2811

124.00

 13:29:38

00071321425TRLO0

XLON

3823

123.50

 13:40:30

00071321662TRLO0

XLON

4220

123.50

 13:40:30

00071321663TRLO0

XLON

50000

123.50

 14:05:44

00071322514TRLO0

XLON

3479

124.00

 14:06:29

00071322552TRLO0

XLON

1800

124.00

 14:06:29

00071322553TRLO0

XLON

1304

124.00

 14:06:29

00071322554TRLO0

XLON

1274

124.00

 14:06:29

00071322555TRLO0

XLON

690

124.00

 14:06:29

00071322556TRLO0

XLON

6601

123.50

 14:34:03

00071323656TRLO0

XLON

7209

123.00

 14:34:03

00071323657TRLO0

XLON

6562

122.00

 14:34:04

00071323663TRLO0

XLON

6663

122.50

 15:11:42

00071325024TRLO0

XLON

3434

122.50

 15:15:42

00071325303TRLO0

XLON

1396

122.50

 15:15:42

00071325304TRLO0

XLON

197

122.50

 15:15:42

00071325305TRLO0

XLON

2104

122.50

 15:15:42

00071325306TRLO0

XLON

6210

123.00

 15:30:01

00071325844TRLO0

XLON

1170

123.00

 15:30:01

00071325845TRLO0

XLON

916

123.00

 15:30:01

00071325846TRLO0

XLON

8044

122.00

 15:41:46

00071326338TRLO0

XLON

115

121.50

 15:52:05

00071326694TRLO0

XLON

28

121.50

 15:52:05

00071326695TRLO0

XLON

1314

121.50

 15:52:05

00071326696TRLO0

XLON

1311

121.50

 15:52:05

00071326697TRLO0

XLON

1311

121.50

 15:52:05

00071326698TRLO0

XLON

1796

122.00

 16:07:07

00071327300TRLO0

XLON

4000

122.00

 16:07:07

00071327301TRLO0

XLON

1797

122.00

 16:07:07

00071327302TRLO0

XLON

203

122.00

 16:07:07

00071327303TRLO0

XLON

7320

122.00

 16:07:07

00071327304TRLO0

XLON

4169

122.00

 16:17:31

00071327883TRLO0

XLON

2264

122.00

 16:18:31

00071327916TRLO0

XLON

3213

122.00

 16:18:31

00071327917TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 345987
EQS News ID: 1985461

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1985461&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

