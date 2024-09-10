Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

10 September 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 10 September 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 250,000 Highest price paid per share: 128.00p Lowest price paid per share: 121.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 124.0945p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 337,680,234 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (337,680,234) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 124.0945p 250,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 1611 128.00 08:59:19 00071314893TRLO0 XLON 6000 127.50 09:19:24 00071315592TRLO0 XLON 72 127.50 09:19:24 00071315593TRLO0 XLON 7837 127.00 09:23:28 00071315763TRLO0 XLON 1738 126.50 10:03:09 00071316970TRLO0 XLON 2556 126.50 10:03:09 00071316971TRLO0 XLON 3223 126.50 10:03:09 00071316972TRLO0 XLON 7231 126.00 10:03:26 00071316978TRLO0 XLON 7768 126.00 10:07:47 00071317052TRLO0 XLON 7403 125.50 10:12:09 00071317192TRLO0 XLON 7320 124.50 10:12:10 00071317193TRLO0 XLON 6000 126.00 10:30:39 00071317690TRLO0 XLON 710 126.00 10:30:39 00071317691TRLO0 XLON 4802 126.00 10:34:52 00071317812TRLO0 XLON 1154 126.00 10:34:52 00071317813TRLO0 XLON 309 126.00 10:34:52 00071317814TRLO0 XLON 2700 125.50 10:47:19 00071318279TRLO0 XLON 702 125.50 10:47:19 00071318280TRLO0 XLON 3998 125.50 11:29:19 00071319021TRLO0 XLON 2520 125.50 11:29:19 00071319022TRLO0 XLON 2382 125.50 11:29:19 00071319023TRLO0 XLON 3918 125.50 11:29:19 00071319024TRLO0 XLON 711 125.50 11:29:19 00071319025TRLO0 XLON 613 125.50 11:29:19 00071319026TRLO0 XLON 649 125.00 12:27:36 00071320237TRLO0 XLON 3000 125.00 12:27:36 00071320238TRLO0 XLON 73 125.00 12:27:36 00071320239TRLO0 XLON 1248 125.00 12:27:36 00071320240TRLO0 XLON 1819 125.00 12:27:36 00071320241TRLO0 XLON 2726 125.00 12:28:25 00071320300TRLO0 XLON 2678 125.00 12:28:25 00071320301TRLO0 XLON 1800 125.00 12:28:25 00071320304TRLO0 XLON 55 125.00 12:28:25 00071320306TRLO0 XLON 3813 124.00 13:29:38 00071321423TRLO0 XLON 113 124.00 13:29:38 00071321424TRLO0 XLON 2811 124.00 13:29:38 00071321425TRLO0 XLON 3823 123.50 13:40:30 00071321662TRLO0 XLON 4220 123.50 13:40:30 00071321663TRLO0 XLON 50000 123.50 14:05:44 00071322514TRLO0 XLON 3479 124.00 14:06:29 00071322552TRLO0 XLON 1800 124.00 14:06:29 00071322553TRLO0 XLON 1304 124.00 14:06:29 00071322554TRLO0 XLON 1274 124.00 14:06:29 00071322555TRLO0 XLON 690 124.00 14:06:29 00071322556TRLO0 XLON 6601 123.50 14:34:03 00071323656TRLO0 XLON 7209 123.00 14:34:03 00071323657TRLO0 XLON 6562 122.00 14:34:04 00071323663TRLO0 XLON 6663 122.50 15:11:42 00071325024TRLO0 XLON 3434 122.50 15:15:42 00071325303TRLO0 XLON 1396 122.50 15:15:42 00071325304TRLO0 XLON 197 122.50 15:15:42 00071325305TRLO0 XLON 2104 122.50 15:15:42 00071325306TRLO0 XLON 6210 123.00 15:30:01 00071325844TRLO0 XLON 1170 123.00 15:30:01 00071325845TRLO0 XLON 916 123.00 15:30:01 00071325846TRLO0 XLON 8044 122.00 15:41:46 00071326338TRLO0 XLON 115 121.50 15:52:05 00071326694TRLO0 XLON 28 121.50 15:52:05 00071326695TRLO0 XLON 1314 121.50 15:52:05 00071326696TRLO0 XLON 1311 121.50 15:52:05 00071326697TRLO0 XLON 1311 121.50 15:52:05 00071326698TRLO0 XLON 1796 122.00 16:07:07 00071327300TRLO0 XLON 4000 122.00 16:07:07 00071327301TRLO0 XLON 1797 122.00 16:07:07 00071327302TRLO0 XLON 203 122.00 16:07:07 00071327303TRLO0 XLON 7320 122.00 16:07:07 00071327304TRLO0 XLON 4169 122.00 16:17:31 00071327883TRLO0 XLON 2264 122.00 16:18:31 00071327916TRLO0 XLON 3213 122.00 16:18:31 00071327917TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse